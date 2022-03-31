Allied Universal's Jim Palmer Named Chlorine Institute 2022 Peter Mayo Award Honoree

The Peter M. Mayo Award recognizes an individual for service and safety leadership in the chlor-alkali industry.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Jim Palmer, CEO of Allied Universal Corporation in Miami, FL, received The Chlorine Institute’s 2022 Peter M. Mayo Award at the Institute’s Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

In 2004, The Chlorine Institute (CI) created the Peter M. Mayo award to recognize an individual for service and safety leadership in the chlorine industry through participation in The Chlorine Institute. Sponsored by CI’s Board of Directors, the award is a living memorial to Peter M. Mayo, a leader in the industry, a staunch supporter of safety excellence, and an active participant in CI for more than 30 years.

Mr. Palmer has brought many years of chlor-alkali experience to the CI since his first involvement in the 1980’s. He has served the Institute in numerous leadership capacities, including six years on the Board of Directors. During his period on the Board, his service included time as Chairperson and Vice Chair. For over three decades, he served on or led numerous task groups primarily in the area of product stewardship. He has a passion for product safety which has been demonstrated by his dedication to the Institute’s mission throughout the period of his involvement. He has represented the Institute on standards setting groups such as the National Sanitation Foundation and before government agencies.

In presenting the award, CI Chairperson Mr. John Christie (ERCO Worldwide Corporation) said, Mr. Palmer “Provides a historical perspective adding to the discussions in finding our path forward on so many issues. Like Pete Mayo, he lives the CI mission as we all strive for zero releases and incidents.”

The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its missions chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org.





