Boba Network Announces WAGMI v2 to Boost Ecosystem Growth

Since its inception, the WAGMI incentive program has successfully turbocharged growth of the Boba Network, with over 30 projects currently building on the network, leveraging the platform’s ultra-fast transaction times and cheap gas fees.

According to the development team, the goal of WAGMI v2 is to simply offer more rewards for using Boba dApps. As stated by Mr. Alan Chiu, the founder of Boba Network: “We are excited to announce the rollout of WAGMI v2, with which we are implementing goals specific to Boba Network dApps that will ultimately further boost our network’s transaction count. These improvements and upgrades include a massively increased rewards pool, as well as rewards for builders and users of our best dApps, which will be calculated by establishing project-specific KPIs.”

Rewards pool increase up to $3 million worth of BOBA, of which $2 million will be for liquidity providers and $1 million as a bonus incentive if total April volumes on OolongSwap hit $25 million.

dApp-specific KPIs and range modification that will allow users to earn rewards by providing liquidity, swapping, bridging, trading and more - including prizes, airdrops, and other giveaways.

A reduced redemption period, with WAGMI tokens being redeemable in 30 days instead of 60 days.

WAGMI v2 officially rolls out on April 1, 2022. Interested users and developers can get involved and start earning rewards by taking action on partner dApps, a list of which will be shared on the project’s community channels and directly on the WAGMI information page. The Boba Network community is also encouraged to share feedback and suggestions for WAGMI v3 via Discord.

About Boba Network

Boba Network is delivering a faster, cheaper, smarter, more seamless experience for the next billion users of Ethereum. It is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup scaling solution that reduces gas fees, improves transaction throughput, and extends the capabilities of Ethereum. Our Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalent Layer 2 ORU helps Ethereum smart contracts scale while delivering a delightful user experience.

Boba’s proprietary Turing hybrid compute technology enables Ethereum developers to build dApps that trigger code executed on web-scale infrastructure such as AWS Lambda, making it possible to leverage sophisticated algorithms that are far too expensive, far too slow, or otherwise practically impossible to execute on-chain.

