Serenity DTx Therapeutic Virtual Reality Comes to BC Interior

CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity DTx, a trusted provider of transformative digital therapeutics to measurably enhance and improve health and personal well-being, teamed up with Summerland Seniors Village during March to deliver a digital therapeutic solution to both staff and residents.

Tammy Deausy, Regional Director of Operations for West Coast Seniors Housing Management, parent of Summerland Seniors Village (Summerland), was enthusiastic in her support of the initiative. "We are committed to finding non-pharmacological solutions for our seniors in care and welcomed this opportunity to work with Serenity DTx to try this non-invasive, easy to use therapeutic solution for our residents, and to provide stress and anxiety relief to our staff. Over the course of the past month, we have observed that this has been beneficial for staff and residents alike."

"There is a large body of scientific evidence that we can rely on to support the efficacy of our therapeutic solution, but the really exciting aspect is when you see how effectively it helps people to become calm and relaxed, provide pain relief, help achieve better sleep and to improve mental sharpness, and they really enjoy the immersive experience. They can visit Rome, Venice, Paris, outer space, or the great outdoors all from the comfort of a chair," stated Serenity DTx CEO Paul McCrea.

Jane Berrisford, Manager of Recreation and Volunteer Services at Summerland Seniors Village is equally supportive. "As a recreational therapist, I'm always interested in solutions for health and wellness that do not involve pharmaceuticals. The results we witnessed using Serenity's digital therapy have been nothing short of amazing. On day one, we observed a resident with advanced dementia become calm as soon as the headset was placed on her head and the immersive experience began. She is non-verbal but does usually make sounds; these quieted right away and didn't resume for some time after her immersive experience ended. She even crossed her ankles at one point!"

A recent meta-analysis that considered three decades of neuroscience, cognitive science, and psychological research, drove the development of product development. McCrea continued, "This immersive virtual reality combined with audio therapy and meditative narration will improve and expedite health outcomes and we get to help lots of people with their mental health and wellness; what a gift."

About:

West Coast Seniors Housing Management (WCSHM): is committed to superior seniors care and services within the communities we manage, operate, and develop. Achieving quality growth and precise in-depth systems has been one of our cornerstones for key success for our clients.

Summerland Seniors Village: Located in the beautiful city of Summerland in the heart of the interior of BC, Summerland Senior Village (SSV) is part of the Retirement Concepts division of WCSHM. Delivering high-quality services, care and housing to seniors in a way that is resident-focused is a priority to the team at SSV. As a group, Retirement Concepts recognizes that they must continue to develop new programs and innovations for a senior population that is growing and changing.

Serenity DTx Inc: A trusted provider of transformative digital therapeutics to measurably enhance and improve health and personal well-being. This portable remotely administered technology will positively disrupt, enhance, and advance medical and wellness treatment strategies.

