WeedGenics' Cultivation Capabilities Continue Expanding With the Addition of New Cannabis Strains

ADELANTO, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From flower and pre-rolls to extracts, edibles, and other high-quality creations, WeedGenics is the go-to manufacturer for a myriad of cannabis and THC-infused products. Thanks to expanding production facilities in Adelanto, California, breaking ground in the medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma, plus their original Southern Nevada grow, WeedGenics has added more than 20 new strains to their product options.

The team at WeedGenics strives to provide the best possible flower to patients and pays careful attention to selecting and cultivating premium medical cannabis. With more than a decade's worth of professional cannabis horticulture expertise, WeedGenics produces high-turning results while ensuring efficiency and purity.

Additions to the top-shelf strains grown by WeedGenics include the following, often used by MMJ patients for numerous conditions:

Apple Fritter Chronic pain, depression, insomnia, mood swings, stress

Bubba Diagonal Chronic pain, cramps, insomnia, muscle spasms, stress

Cake Crashers Anxiety, stress

Cereal Milk Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, nausea, stress

Cherry Dosidos Anxiety, muscle/joint aches and pain, stress

Donny Burger Chronic pain, depression, inflammation, insomnia, stress

Dosilato 8 Anxiety, stress

Dream Queen Arthritis, depression, fatigue, fibromyalgia, loss of appetite, migraines, muscle spasms, nausea, PMS, stress

Gary Payton ADD/ADHD, anxiety, depression, headaches, migraines, stress

Gelato Ice Cream Anxiety, depression, stress

Grape Sherbet Anxiety, nausea, pain

Gruntz Bipolar disorder, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, stress

Guava Mint Anxiety, insomnia, stress

Gushers Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, stress

Larry's Breath Appetite stimulation, insomnia, stress

Lemon Cherry Gelato Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, stress

Lemon Dosido Anxiety, appetite loss, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, nausea, stress

Mochi Chronic pain, depression, fatigue, insomnia, stress

Obama Runtz Anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, stress

Orange Crush Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, loss of appetite, migraines, mood swings, nausea, PMS, PTSD, stress

Oreoz Appetite loss, depression, insomnia, nausea, stress

Purple Ice Cream Cake Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, headaches, migraines, nausea

Rainbow Runtz Insomnia, pain management, stress

Tahquitz OG Chronic pain, depression, fatigue, headaches, migraines, mood swings, stress



Named "One of the 20 Innovative Companies to Know" by "Global Business Leaders Magazine" in 2021, learn more about the cannabis manufacturer at WeedGenics.com and/or email dr@inr.green.

