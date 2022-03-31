WeedGenics' Cultivation Capabilities Continue Expanding With the Addition of New Cannabis Strains

ADELANTO, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From flower and pre-rolls to extracts, edibles, and other high-quality creations, WeedGenics is the go-to manufacturer for a myriad of cannabis and THC-infused products. Thanks to expanding production facilities in Adelanto, California, breaking ground in the medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma, plus their original Southern Nevada grow, WeedGenics has added more than 20 new strains to their product options.
The team at WeedGenics strives to provide the best possible flower to patients and pays careful attention to selecting and cultivating premium medical cannabis. With more than a decade's worth of professional cannabis horticulture expertise, WeedGenics produces high-turning results while ensuring efficiency and purity.
Additions to the top-shelf strains grown by WeedGenics include the following, often used by MMJ patients for numerous conditions:
- Apple Fritter
- Chronic pain, depression, insomnia, mood swings, stress
- Bubba Diagonal
- Chronic pain, cramps, insomnia, muscle spasms, stress
- Cake Crashers
- Anxiety, stress
- Cereal Milk
- Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, nausea, stress
- Cherry Dosidos
- Anxiety, muscle/joint aches and pain, stress
- Donny Burger
- Chronic pain, depression, inflammation, insomnia, stress
- Dosilato 8
- Anxiety, stress
- Dream Queen
- Arthritis, depression, fatigue, fibromyalgia, loss of appetite, migraines, muscle spasms, nausea, PMS, stress
- Gary Payton
- ADD/ADHD, anxiety, depression, headaches, migraines, stress
- Gelato Ice Cream
- Anxiety, depression, stress
- Grape Sherbet
- Anxiety, nausea, pain
- Gruntz
- Bipolar disorder, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, stress
- Guava Mint
- Anxiety, insomnia, stress
- Gushers
- Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, stress
- Larry's Breath
- Appetite stimulation, insomnia, stress
- Lemon Cherry Gelato
- Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, stress
- Lemon Dosido
- Anxiety, appetite loss, chronic pain, depression, mood swings, nausea, stress
- Mochi
- Chronic pain, depression, fatigue, insomnia, stress
- Obama Runtz
- Anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, stress
- Orange Crush
- Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, loss of appetite, migraines, mood swings, nausea, PMS, PTSD, stress
- Oreoz
- Appetite loss, depression, insomnia, nausea, stress
- Purple Ice Cream Cake
- Anxiety, chronic pain, depression, fatigue, headaches, migraines, nausea
- Rainbow Runtz
- Insomnia, pain management, stress
- Tahquitz OG
- Chronic pain, depression, fatigue, headaches, migraines, mood swings, stress
Named "One of the 20 Innovative Companies to Know" by "Global Business Leaders Magazine" in 2021, learn more about the cannabis manufacturer at WeedGenics.com and/or email dr@inr.green.
A cannabis plant grows at WeedGenics' facility in Adelanto, CA
