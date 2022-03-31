Empire Token Announces Plans for DefiGram at World Blockchain Summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Token graced the World Blockchain Summit (WBS) 2022 on Thursday, March 24, along with blockchain projects from around the world. The WBS is a global event organized by Trescon, and its goal is to unite investors and developers on a transformative, two-day experience. This year, Empire Token takes part in the WBS as a Gold Sponsor. Past World Blockchain Summit speakers include Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance; Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com, and Don Tapscott CEO of Tapscott Group Inc, Co-Founder of The Blockchain Research Institute.

In this year's edition of the event, Empire Token’s Founder and CEO Abdullah Ghandour, fondly known as Dulla, shared with the investors and developers attending WBS the plans for the new addition to the Empire ecosystem: DefiGram – An all-in-one application for the average DeFi user. An app that brings all of DeFi’s loose ends together in one place.

In the first public presentation of DefiGram, Empire Token stressed the importance of a DeFi environment with less detours and more directness. Tools and applications that are normally far apart from each other will now be available in one application. Possibilities for swaps, trades, networking, and digital influencing for crypto projects are all together in one application, in a user-friendly way. In the app, you can also view your portfolio, buy and hold NFTs in the NFT Marketplace, directly to your integrated wallet.

The app will have two main sections–Community Management and Wallet. During the presentation, Dulla talked about the unique aspect of DefiGram’s community management section.

“In Telegram today, for example, people will come and ask questions like: 'What's the market cap?', 'What's your website?', 'What's your total supply?'... and they keep asking the same questions. So our solution to this is that we're going to verify the projects by its smart contracts, and we will give all this info within the chatroom,” Dulla shared.

In the next part of the presentation, Dulla further stressed the unique features of DefiGram.

"It's all about user experience. It connects you directly with the project's chat room, where you can swap or buy the token in a DEX integrated inside the chat itself."

"Today, it's a mission to find a good project, and then you have to set up a wallet, and then you have to add tokens manually to that wallet, and then you need to keep track of your portfolio, and still you have to keep checking community updates all in different places. We're fixing that," the CEO said.

The social side of the DefiGram app was also featured in the presentation and is full of new features for crypto holders. The community management feature can be used to discover and get to know new projects or keep up with the news of the projects you follow. Each user will be able to modify their profile according to their preferences, join communities, trade NFTs, and create or follow crypto trends.

Some of the DefiGram Wallet’s features are Swap and Cross-chain Swap, Switching Networks, Direct Purchase of Stables using Credit Card, Staking Platform, Portfolio Tracking, Charts, Launchpad, DeFi Project Tracking, and what the Empire Token team claims to be a revolutionary dApp Store.

The release of all these features is organized in Empire's new roadmap for 2022 and 2023, also made public during the Empire Token presentation at the summit. This roadmap includes in its closest developments both the first phase of DefiGram development, NFT Licensing, and bridging to Ethereum. On the list are also celebrity partnerships and alpha and beta testings, which will be conducted starting in the third quarter of 2022.

