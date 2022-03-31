BrandSafway delivers concrete forming, launching platforms and access stairs on new Harbor Bridge in Texas

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KENNESAW, Ga., March 31, 2022 – BrandSafway was selected by Flatiron Dragados, LLC, to provide access services including launching platform systems and stair towers, as well as concrete forming for the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project in Corpus Christi, Texas. The project includes replacing the existing Harbor Bridge and reconstructing portions of US 181, I-37 and the State Highway 286. Once completed, the Harbor Bridge will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in the United States and the tallest structure in the state of Texas.



“We’re very proud to support the iconic Harbor Bridge reconstruction project,” said Tom Topolski BrandSafway’s senior vice president, metro and infrastructure. “The new Harbor Bridge is a critical element of the region’s infrastructure and will serve as a catalyst for continued growth in this dynamic community. BrandSafway’s broad engineering expertise and wide range of products and services, enables us to provide our clients with the most innovative and cost-efficient custom solutions, which enhances productivity and ensures safety for the public and workers on the project.”



“Providing custom solutions for critical infrastructure, such as bridges, is one of BrandSafway’s many areas of expertise,” said Alex Di Domenico BrandSafway’s managing director, major projects group. “For the Harbor Bridge, we are supplying under-bridge Truss Frame System™ launching platforms that traverse the length of the bridge as work progresses. Our solution makes it easy and efficient for workers to safely access the bridge.”



BrandSafway is also providing forming services to help construct concrete caps on the bridge’s two columns, the tallest of which is 538-feet high. BrandSafway was selected to construct the concrete caps due to its lightweight GASS® shoring system, which is ideal for work at very high elevations.



Additionally, BrandSafway supplied over 1,000 feet of stairs to give workers access to the bridge’s two pylons, both above and below the road deck. The stairs were engineered using Systems™ Scaffold and Frame Scaffold.



Once complete, the new Harbor Bridge will improve safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, provide capacity to meet future traffic demand and offer greater economic development opportunities for the Port of Corpus Christi. BrandSafway’s Truss Frame System™ launching platforms will be delivered in March and April 2022.

About BrandSafway

