ResultsCX Announces Rajesh Subramaniam As Its New CEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies, today announced it has appointed Rajesh Subramaniam as CEO to assume day-to-day oversight of global operations and strategic growth initiatives. Subramaniam, an accomplished and influential leader of the Business Process Management (BPM) industry, will lead ResultsCX as a digitally enabled CX provider through expedited growth of digital, automation and analytics offerings.



Most recently, Subramaniam established Nexting LLP with a vision to leverage technology and digital interventions to transform traditional BPM services. The core thesis was to leverage digital tools, intelligent automation, analytics and artificial intelligence to deliver superior outcomes to global clients and their customers.

Prior to Nexting, Subramaniam served as CEO of Firstsource Solutions Limited from 2012 – 2019 during which he led the turnaround of a highly leveraged company, increasing the shareholder value of the company from $55M in 2012 to over $950M in 2019, reducing the debt of the company to zero long term net debt, and established the framework for shareholder dividends. He spearheaded the transformation of the company, establishing the digital framework, building productized solutions for clients and improving revenue per employee. He was instrumental in overseeing several strategic acquisitions, including a significant one in U.S. mortgage industry.

ResultsCX has approximately 21,000 employees (more than 6,500 in the U.S.) and 25 engagement hubs globally. It recently announced an expansion into Latin America with the opening of a contact center in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and geographic expansions into Europe and India are underway for the global company.

Mr. Subramaniam is moving to the U.S. to manage the business, strengthen the global branding, and prepare a strong foundation for sustainable profitable growth.

With Subramaniam’s leadership, ResultsCX is poised to advance its digitally enabled customer support, acquisition, licensed enrollment, retention, membership assistance, technical support, and transaction processing services to companies across key verticals including healthcare, media and telecom, fast-growth tech, retail, consumer technology, and financial services. The company will focus on expansion into new verticals and services adjacencies as part of its growth strategy. It currently serves several of Fortune 100, FTSE 100 and fast-growing technology companies through its global delivery hubs.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company,” said Subramaniam. “We have an exceptionally talented team at here ResultsCX that is committed to continually transform our industry and position our customer-centric offerings for optimal business results.

Akshat Babbar, Director at ChrysCapital commented “We are confident with the induction of Rajesh Subramaniam at the helm, ResultsCX will be in a stronger position to innovate its solutions in new and diverse ways as the company continues to unlock future growth opportunities especially in new markets.” In October 2021, ChrysCapital acquired ResultsCX from One Equity Partners.

Mr. Subramaniam’s prior experience includes stints at Kothari Pioneer Mutual Fund, KPMG, E&Y, ICICI Bank and he also re-setup Walden International in India. As an experienced and senior industry professional, Subramaniam has held various positions in industry forums; notable ones include Chair of the NASSCOM BPM Council and Young Presidents Organization

About ResultsCX

For three decades, ResultsCX has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. The company designs, builds, and delivers digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 25 geographic hubs and approximately 21,000 colleagues worldwide across US, Mexico, Philippines, Honduras ,and India. The company’s core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation, and its own SupportPredict digital experience platform.