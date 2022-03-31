QPR Software Plc – Managements’ Transactions

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                               31 March 2022                                  23:00 PM

 

 

QPR Software Plc – Managements´ Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

___________________________________________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jukka Tapaninen

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Plc

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12378/5/6

___________________________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-31

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1750 Average price: EUR 1.3

QPR Software Plc

________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-30

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.325 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1000 Average price: EUR 1.325

QPR Software Plc

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-29

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.355 EUR
(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 1.415 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1350 Average price: EUR 1.37056

QPR Software Plc

___________________________________

 

For further information, please contact:

 

QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

 

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com

 

