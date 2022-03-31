English Finnish

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 March 2022 23:00 PM

QPR Software Plc – Managements´ Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jukka Tapaninen

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Plc

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 12378/5/6

Transaction date: 2022-03-31

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.3 EUR

(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1750 Average price: EUR 1.3

QPR Software Plc

Transaction date: 2022-03-30

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.325 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1000 Average price: EUR 1.325

QPR Software Plc

Transaction date: 2022-03-29

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.355 EUR

(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 1.415 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1350 Average price: EUR 1.37056

QPR Software Plc

For further information, please contact:

QPR Software Plc

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



