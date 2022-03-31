STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 March 2022 23:00 PM
QPR Software Plc – Managements´ Transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
___________________________________________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jukka Tapaninen
Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board
Issuer: QPR Software Plc
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 12378/5/6
___________________________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-31
Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.3 EUR
(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 1.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1750 Average price: EUR 1.3
QPR Software Plc
________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-30
Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.325 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1000 Average price: EUR 1.325
QPR Software Plc
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-03-29
Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.355 EUR
(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 1.415 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1350 Average price: EUR 1.37056
QPR Software Plc
___________________________________
For further information, please contact:
QPR Software Plc
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +358 50 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
Dare to improve. www.qpr.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key medias
www.qpr.com