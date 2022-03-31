Set Up For Strong Growth, Nanophase Reports Second Consecutive Year of Record Financial Results for 2021 as Solésence Continues to Lead and Personal Care Ingredients Category Thrives

— Another record year with 70% YOY growth

— Delivered $29 Million in full year revenue

— In Beauty Science markets, Solésence revenue is up 170% YOY while Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) sales are up 40%

— Acquired new facility space to support strategic growth and improve operational effectiveness

— Closed on January 2022 financing to double borrowing capacity

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“We continue to embrace our growth strategy — which emphasizes beauty science markets that deliver skin health products to sun care, skin care and cosmetics markets — and we have seen broad and growing market acceptance and adoption of both our Solésence products and our Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (‘APIs’),” said Jess Jankowski, Chief Executive Officer. “Solésence revenue is up 170% YOY and API sales are up 40%. Overall, we are pleased to see our strategy come to life as our Company experiences dynamic growth.”

“After delivering more than $29M in revenue during 2021, we still have more than $33M in shipped and open purchase orders for 2022, with Solésence supporting 39 new product launches and 13 new brand partners already in the new year. We expect our first quarter 2022 revenue to be well above $7M, with more orders coming in regularly,” Jankowski added. “While we continue to press forward with our growth plans, our near-term priority is to ready our infrastructure to handle a multiple of our current volume to meet existing and future demand, and this includes expanding our teams across supply chain, manufacturing, brand partnerships and customer success to ensure that we achieve operational excellence that is equal to what we believe are our technical and commercial excellence.”

Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer, commented: “Through the last two years, the emphasis in our business has been to create dynamic growth in order to establish a leadership position in the market — a position that would serve as our foundation when we began to expand our focus to include operational excellence and profit improvement. However, during Q4, our growth rate exceeded even our expectations — and this coincided with challenges that we and other manufacturers faced related to poor labor availability, unreliable materials and packaging supply, and the impact of the Omicron wave on the health and availability of our teammates. This combination of challenges weakened our ability to achieve the level of profitability we previously expected for that quarter. Still, due to our focus on service, our Company has retained over 90% of our existing clients while more than doubling the book of business we have on hand now as compared to the book of business we had at this time in 2021.

“Going forward, both to sustain our dynamic growth and to improve operational effectiveness, the Company has made significant investments in expanding both its leadership teams and its operational management staff. As we recently announced, we have already made headway in this area with the hiring of two newly-created leadership roles to support client growth, as well as the addition of over two dozen team members across manufacturing and supply chain. We have also expanded our capacity with a new facility that will more than triple our previous floor space, providing 260,000 square feet of manufacturing, laboratory and office space, and we have made multi-million-dollar investments in new equipment.”

Jankowski further added: “Our growth to date has been funded through a relatively modest capital base, which necessarily forced us to delay some margin improvement decisions while we pursued growth. As announced previously, we have enhanced our financing capacity to continue to support our growing working capital needs, and will continue to pursue other opportunities to further optimize our capital allocation.

“Kevin and I remain committed and energized as we enter the next stage of what we believe is the building of long-term, sustainable value. While growth is always an important priority, our current focus is on underpinning this growth with the financial and organizational strength we did not have over the past two years when we began this journey. With both the accomplishments and the challenges of 2021 now in our rear-view mirror, we believe that we are well situated for 2022, and we look forward to an exciting year for the Company.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

• Revenue for the fourth quarter was $7.4 million, vs. $4.9 million for the same period in 2020, a 50+% increase.

• Revenue for the full year was $29.5 million vs. $17.1 million for the same period in 2020, a 70% increase.

For the full year of 2021:

Solésence revenue was $18.2 million, up 170% from $6.7 million in 2020.





Personal Care Ingredients revenue was $7.7 million, up 40% from $5.5 million in 2020.





Advanced Materials revenue was $3.6 million, down 27% from $4.9 million in 2020.



This was driven by a decrease in sales of medical diagnostics materials, accounting for $2.3 million, or 63% of the total segment.



• Net loss for the quarter was $0.4 million in 2021, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for 2020.



• Net income for the full year 2021 was $2.3 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $1 million, or $0.03 per share, for 2020.



Operational Highlights

1. Over 250 SKUs launched to-date with Solésence

Our patented Active Stress Defense™ technology platform, which is offered exclusively through Solésence, has expanded to include three patented or patent-pending technologies — Original Active Stress Defense™, Kleair™ and Bloom™ — each of which offers a distinct market advantage in terms of performance, aesthetics, and/or “clean” positioning in UV and environmental protection, with flexible formulas that allow for adoption by a range of brands with different market positions. To date, through Solésence, we have created and sold more than 250 SKUs of fully formulated finished cosmetics products in markets focused on skin health, with the majority in prestige beauty. Solésence brand partners have seen great success with new launches in 2021 as well as on reorders from launches in prior years.

2. Received TGA GMP Site Clearance for Australia



Solésence, through Nanophase as its parent company, was granted TGA GMP site clearance by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) for the full finished product manufacture of creams, lotions, sprays, sticks and all topical sunscreen forms in early 2022. TGA site clearance is required for brands to market Solésence-made products as primary sunscreens in Australia, where the retail market size for sun care is estimated to be around $120 million (USD).

3. Lease of New Facility



In Q4 2021, we leased a third facility, also in the Chicago area, to be built out for additional manufacturing and warehouse space in 2022 in response to growing demand. The new production facility is 260,000 square feet, a significant increase in space from our three current facilities, which, when combined, amount to 76,000 square feet. Over time, we expect this new facility to have similar capabilities and registrations to those of our current manufacturing facilities.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX), www.nanophase.com , is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers' health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

About Solésence Beauty Science

Solésence, LLC, www.solesence.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nanophase Technologies, is changing the face of skin health with patented, mineral-based technology that is embraced by leading performance-driven and clean beauty brands alike. Our patented products for brands transform the way mineral actives look, feel and function — enabling textures never-before-seen in the mineral space and inclusivity never-before-seen in the sun care space. Solésence’s innovative formulations offer best-in-class UV protection, unparalleled free radical prevention to protect against pollution, and enhanced antioxidant performance.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 657 $ 957 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $60 for December 31, 2021 and $9 for 2020 3,937 2,932 Inventories, net 6,095 4,340 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 910 606 Total current assets 11,599 8,835 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 4,712 2,868 Operating leases, right of use 12,075 1,827 Other assets, net 8 10 $ 28,394 $ 13,540 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit, bank $ - $ 500 Line of credit, related party 1,351 2,155 Current portion of long-term debt, related party - 500 Current portion of finance lease obligations 105 177 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,983 431 Accounts payable 3,566 2,126 Current portion of deferred revenue 783 411 Accrued expenses 946 484 Total current liabilities 8,734 6,784 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 6 110 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 10,306 1,651 Long-term debt, related party 1,000 - Long-term convertible loan, related party - 1,097 PPP Loan (SBA) - 952 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 661 - Asset retirement obligations 222 214 Total long-term liabilities 12,195 4,024 Contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized; 48,893,573 and 38,221,292 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 489 382 Additional paid-in capital 104,423 102,117 Accumulated deficit (97,447 ) (99,767 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,465 2,732 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,394 $ 13,540



