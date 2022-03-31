Windtree to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

WARRINGTON, Pa., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4-7, 2022. Details are as follows:

Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

Presentation: Monday, April 4, 2022 Time: 11:00 am Link: Click HERE

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.



A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Page of the company’s website (www.windtreetx.com).

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of the clinical development of AEROSURF®, to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK. Included in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

