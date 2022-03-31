CV Sciences, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year-End 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2021 and Recent Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue of $20.0 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to $24.4 million for 2020;

Gross margin of 43.0% for fiscal year 2021, compared to 45.1% for 2020;

Total cash balance of $1.4 million at year end, compared to $4.5 million at the end of 2020;

Total retail distribution of more than 8,400 stores as of December 31, 2021, an increase from 7,300 stores as of December 31, 2020;

Launched ProCBD™, a full product line of clinical strength products supported by clinical research and available exclusively through health practitioners (Q1 2021);

Launched PlusCBD™ Calm and Sleep, two flavorful gummies that support healthy stress response and sleep cycles for people getting back to their normal routines (Q2 2021);

Entered into a partnership with Alkemist Labs to support the National Institute for Standards and Technology's Cannabis Quality Assurance program (Q2 2021);

Received NutraIngredient-USA 2021 Product of the Year: Immune Support Award for our new and highly innovative CV™ Defense product (Q3 2021);

Published study of cannabidiol efficacy in treating nicotine dependence in Journal of Psychopharmacology in collaboration with University of California, San Diego (Q3 2021);

Launched re-design of our PlusCBD™ website, providing an improved customer experience (Q3 2021);

Launched PlusCBD™ Reserve, a new line of full spectrum hemp extracts (Q3 2021);

Launched our "Holiday Survival Kit" combining our top-rated Sleep and Calm gummies (Q3 2021);

Continued to implement strategic cost savings initiatives, including the lease termination of our Barnes Canyon facility (Q3 2021);

Obtained forgiveness of the PPP loan of $2.9 million (Q3 2021);

Announced new distribution agreement with GNC (Q4 2021);

Announced launch of PlusCBD™ pain relief topicals (Q1 2022);

Announced launch of PlusCBD™ Relief softgels to wellness line of our CBD products (Q1 2022);

Applied for employee retention credit under the CARES Act for $2.0 million (Q1 2022);

Entered into a securities purchase agreement providing for the sale and issuance of convertible notes (Q1 2022); and

Entered into a securities purchase agreement to issue and sell preferred stock and warrants (Q1 2022).

"During a challenging 2021, we focused on building for the future with several key initiatives, including: introduction of new products, and expansion in existing and new B2B sales channels with distribution in over 8,400 U.S. retail locations," stated Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. "Our focus on product quality and innovation helped broaden our business in 2021, driving solid distribution gains despite significant headwinds stemming from the pandemic and competitive environment. We recently launched our PlusCBD™ Reserve collection, a full spectrum offering that is intended to provide the benefit of hemp cannabinoids, including CBD and THC, working synergistically, for a balanced cannabinoid supplement. The new Reserve products, along with our Sleep and Calm products launched earlier in 2021, are evidence of our strong innovation pipeline and ability to capitalize on opportunities for future revenue growth. With our portfolio of high-quality, proven products, and favorable regulatory momentum, we believe the Company is positioned for future growth. We also leveraged our science-based approach with the introduction a clinical strength line of CBD products targeting health practitioners and consumers’ strong interest in natural, plant-based alternative medicine and self-care products. Despite near-term challenges and uncertainties, we have positioned our Company to participate in the consolidation and brand contraction of the CBD market by continuing to execute on our key strategic initiatives, and leveraging core competitive advantages to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.”

Operating Results - Full Year 2021 Compared to Full Year 2020

Sales for fiscal 2021 were $20.0 million, a decrease of 18% from $24.4 million in 2020. Current year sales were impacted by increased market competition, which is largely due to the uncertain regulatory environment for CBD. The Company's products were sold in more than 8,400 retail stores nationwide as of December 31, 2021, up from over 7,300 stores as of December 31, 2020.

The Company reduced its operating loss to $18.4 million in 2021, compared to an operating loss of $22.6 million in the prior year.

The Company had negative adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021 of $10.0 million, compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million in 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 - Sales

During the fourth quarter of 2021, sales declined 4% to $5.0 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter sales declined 3% on a sequential basis due to the strong competitive environment.

Conference Call and Webcast

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 8,400 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is one of the top-selling brands of hemp-derived CBD in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risk and uncertainties.

CV SCIENCES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Years ended

December 31, 2021

2020

Product sales, net $ 20,048 $ 24,429 Cost of goods sold 11,432 13,420 Gross Profit 8,616 11,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,185 2,943 Selling, general and administrative 25,877 30,658 27,062 33,601 Operating Loss (18,446 ) (22,592 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (2,945 ) — Interest expense, net 140 9 Loss before income taxes (15,641 ) (22,601 ) Income tax benefit (87 ) (317 ) Net Loss $ (15,554 ) $ (22,284 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 107,817 99,913 Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 )

CV SCIENCES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,375 $ 4,024 Restricted cash — 501 Accounts receivable, net 2,041 1,126 Inventory 8,624 8,840 Prepaid expenses and other 2,146 2,372 Total current assets 14,186 16,863 Property & equipment, net 1,717 2,877 Operating lease assets — 3,057 Intangibles, net 1,485 3,730 Goodwill — 2,788 Other assets 678 1,310 Total assets $ 18,066 $ 30,625 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,624 $ 1,677 Accrued expenses 10,915 9,805 Current portion of operating lease liability — 680 Convertible notes 612 — Current portion of long-term debt 310 2,174 Total current liabilities 14,461 14,336 Debt — 1,453 Operating lease liability — 3,467 Deferred tax liability 62 157 Total liabilities 14,523 19,413 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001; 190,000 shares authorized, 112,482 and 100,664 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 11 10 Additional paid-in capital 83,007 75,123 Accumulated deficit (79,475 ) (63,921 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,543 11,212 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,066 $ 30,625

CV SCIENCES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Years ended December 31, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (15,554 ) $ (22,284 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,153 872 Stock-based compensation 3,210 3,881 Deferred taxes (94 ) (264 ) Common stock issued for commitment fee — 100 Derecognition of tax receivable for founder RSU settlement — 6,229 Amortization of debt discount 72 — Gain on debt extinguishment (2,945 ) — Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 5,033 — Gain on lease termination (972 ) (352 ) Non-cash lease expense 350 598 Bad debt expense 74 133 Loss on sale of property and equipment 25 191 Other 247 134 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (989 ) 918 Inventory 216 1,703 Prepaid expenses and other 1,045 2,959 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,644 (2,118 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,485 ) (7,300 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (35 ) (1,057 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (35 ) (1,057 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from debt — 2,906 Repayment of unsecured debt (808 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 1,000 — Debt issuance costs (229 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,407 193 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 175 Net cash flows provided by financing activities 4,370 3,274 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,150 ) (5,083 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 4,525 9,608 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 1,375 $ 4,525





Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income taxes paid $ 13 $ 20 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions: Purchase of insurance through issuance of note payable $ 397 $ 721 Derecognition of operating ROU lease asset related to operating lease termination (2,773 ) (4,704 ) Conversion of convertible debt (230 ) — Forgiveness of PPP loan (2,945 ) — Purchase of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses — 15 Sale of property and equipment in exchange for note receivable (recorded in prepaid expenses and other) and inventory — 675 Cashless exercise of options — 108

CV SCIENCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles for the United States (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures such as net loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release are different from those otherwise presented under GAAP. We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude non-cash compensation expense for stock options. When evaluating the performance of our business and developing short and long-term plans, we do not consider share-based compensation charges. Although share-based compensation is necessary to attract and retain quality employees, our consideration of share-based compensation places its primary emphasis on overall shareholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants. Because of the varying availability of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, we believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation allows for more accurate comparison of our financial results to previous periods. In addition, we believe it useful to investors to understand the specific impact of the application of the fair value method of accounting for share-based compensation on our operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as EBITDA (net loss plus depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense, and income tax expense, minus income tax benefit), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash expenses and other adjustments as set forth below. We use Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it more clearly highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since Adjusted EBITDA eliminates from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance.

We use Adjusted EBITDA in communicating certain aspects of our results and performance, including in this press release, and believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, can provide investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in making period-to-period comparison of results because the adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance.

A reconciliation from our GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is detailed below (in thousands, except per share data):

Years ended

December 31, 2021

2020

Net loss - GAAP $ (15,554 ) $ (22,284 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 3,210 3,881 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2) (2,945 ) — Gain on lease termination (3) (906 ) (352 ) Derecognition of tax receivable for founder RSU settlement (4) — 6,229 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (5) 5,033 — Net loss - non-GAAP $ (11,162 ) $ (12,526 ) Diluted EPS - GAAP $ (0.14 ) $ (0.22 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.03 0.04 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2) (0.03 ) — Gain on lease termination (3) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Derecognition of tax receivable for founder RSU settlement (4) — 0.06 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (5) 0.05 — Diluted EPS - non-GAAP $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) Shares used to calculate diluted EPS - GAAP and non-GAAP 107,817 99,913

A reconciliation from our net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is detailed below (in thousands):

Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 Consumer

Products Specialty

Pharma Total Consumer

Products Specialty

Pharma Total Net loss $ (9,861 ) $ (5,693 ) $ (15,554 ) $ (19,908 ) $ (2,376 ) $ (22,284 ) Depreciation 1,153 — 1,153 836 — 836 Amortization — — — — 36 36 Interest expense 140 — 140 9 — 9 Income tax expense (benefit) 7 (94 ) (87 ) (317 ) — (317 ) EBITDA (8,561 ) (5,787 ) (14,348 ) (19,380 ) (2,340 ) (21,720 ) Stock-based compensation (1) 3,209 1 3,210 3,744 137 3,881 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2) (2,945 ) — (2,945 ) — — — Gain on lease termination (3) (906 ) — (906 ) (352 ) — (352 ) Derecognition of tax receivable for founder RSU settlement (4) — — — 6,229 — 6,229 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment (5) — 5,033 5,033 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,203 ) $ (753 ) $ (9,956 ) $ (9,759 ) $ (2,203 ) $ (11,962 )

