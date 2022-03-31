Statera Biopharma, Inc. Files Form 12b-25

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that the Company has filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to extend until April 15, 2022 the due date for filing the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



Statera Biopharma has been unable to complete its financial statements for the full year 2021 due to a delay experienced in completing its financial statements and other disclosures in the Annual Report. As a result, the Company is still in the process of compiling required information to complete the Annual Report and its independent registered public accounting firm requires additional time to complete its audit of the financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021 to be included in the Annual Report. The Company anticipates that it will file the Annual Report no later than 15 calendar days following the prescribed due date or by April 15, 2022.

As a result of today’s announcement, the Company postponed its conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for full year 2021. Details for the rescheduled conference call and webcast will be announced at a later date.

About Statera Biopharma, Inc.

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (formerly Cytocom, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Statera Biopharma has a large platform of toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532. TLRs are a class of protein that plays a key role in the innate immune system. Statera Biopharma is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Statera Biopharma has clinical programs for Crohn’s disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401) and COVID-19 (STAT-205) in addition to potential expansion into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. To learn more about Statera Biopharma, please visit www.staterabiopharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s expected clinical development timeline for the Company’s product candidates, future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on the current expectations about future events held by management. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual future results may differ materially from those discussed here for various reasons. The Company discusses many of these risks under the heading “Risk Factors” in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on June 10, 2021, as updated by the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

Contacts:

Statera Biopharma

Nichol Ochsner

Executive V.P. Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(732) 754-2545

nichol.ochsner@staterabiopharma.com

FINN Partners

Glenn Silver (Media)

(973) 818-8198

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

FINN Partners

David Carey (IR)

(212) 867-1768

David.carey@finnpartners.com