The Philippines Data Center Market to Attract $635 Million Investment by 2027. YCO Cloud Centers, Space DC, and Digital Edge are New Entrants - Arizton

Chicago, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Philippines data center market development has gained traction over the last few years. COVID-19 drives internet adoption, and the increasing popularity of CDNs, and gaming are the major factors driving the market growth.



In the Philippines, Manila is the most preferred location by data center operators, with 12 unique third-party data center facilities contributing to over 75% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other upcoming cities include Cebu, Clark, Mindanao, and Laguna.

Philippines Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $635 Million (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 144 Thousand Sq. Ft (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 31 MW (2027) COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $180 Million (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 13% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Philippines Data Center Market Trends & Drivers

Philippines is one of the fastest growing markets as various companies are investing in the country which is increasing the growth in data center investments. For instance, YCO Cloud Centers and Space DC are among the new investors.

High levels of investment by colocation and cloud service providers in Philippines will also offer tremendous growth opportunities to support infrastructure providers, construction contractors, and sub-contractors.

The emergence of smart homes, buildings, and cities, rise in popularity of gaming, and surge in digitization across various sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, IT, and logistics have generated more data, which will create a greater demand for data centers in Philippines.



Key Insights

In April 2021, the Philippines launched the CREATE Act, with one element being a reduction in corporate income tax from 30% to 25% for companies with a net income of over $95,000, and 20% for MSMEs with a net income of under $95,000 and assets below $1.9 billion.

Data center operators are partnering with local operators to operate in the Philippines market. In March 2022, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres constituted a joint venture with Globe Telecom and Ayala Corporation for data center development in the country.

The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) in the Philippines targets to achieve over 37% of renewable energy by 2030 and over 55% by 2040 in terms of the overall share of power generation.



Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, and tier standards

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the Philippines Facilities Covered (Existing): 20 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5 Coverage: 2+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the Philippines Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2027) Retail Colocation Pricing

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.





Philippines Data Center Market Segmentation

The Philippines data center market will witness high adoption of hybrid storage devices that include high-capacity HDD and high-performance SSDs. For instance, in Philippines, most organizations are investing in the deployment of the hybrid cloud model.

Air-based and water-based cooling systems are majorly being adopted in the Philippines data center market. The surge in construction of data centers will witness development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

In Philippines, installation of security systems will increase in tandem with the surge in investments in greenfield data centers. The installation of intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, dual authentication access, and perimeter fencing is expected to increase in Philippines data centers.



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure





Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography

Manila

Other Cities

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers - Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, and Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors- Arup, Aurecon Group, Comfac, Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC), First Balfour, and PRONET

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, Eaton, Fuji Electric, KOHLER, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group

Key Investors - Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, ePLDT, Space DC, YCO Cloud Centers, and Globe Telecom.

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

