Casella Waste Systems Announces Appointment of Kevin J. Drohan as Chief Accounting Officer

RUTLAND, Vt., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announces the promotion of Kevin J. Drohan, its Corporate Controller, to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer effective April 1, 2022. As previously announced, Christopher B. Heald retired today from his position as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, after a 20-year career with the company.



“Kevin joined our team in August 2021, and he has seamlessly transitioned into our finance team and our culture,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “Kevin has demonstrated strong integrity throughout his career and is highly regarded for his hard work, technical skills, and commitment to developing and leading teams. We are confident that his leadership style and career experiences will help him to successfully lead our accounting team and contribute to our continued success.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Chris for his exemplary service to the company and his strong contributions to our success throughout his tenure with the company,” Casella said. “Chris has demonstrated the utmost integrity, a strong work ethic, and a high level of service to our team throughout his exemplary career at the company.”

Since August 2021, Mr. Drohan has served as Corporate Controller for Casella. From 2015 until he joined Casella, Mr. Drohan served as the Corporate Controller for Sprague Resources, LP (“Sprague”), a publicly traded regional provider of industrial, commercial and residual energy products. In this position, Mr. Drohan’s role evolved to include responsibility for managing Sprague’s accounting team and processes, external financial reporting, state and federal tax filings, acquisition diligence and accounting, financial system upgrades, coordination and execution of external audits, as well as the creation and management of company budgets, forecasts, and benchmark analyses. From 2007 through 2015, Mr. Drohan held various finance and accounting roles of increasing responsibility at Sprague. Prior to Sprague, Mr. Drohan held accounting and audit roles at Stanley Black & Decker, EY, and BerryDunn.

Mr. Drohan holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an Accounting Concentration from the University of New Hampshire and is a Licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of New Hampshire.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com .

