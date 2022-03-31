ABVC Biopharma Announces Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results

FREMONT, CA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABVC), a biotechnology company specializing in botanically based solutions that seeks to deliver high efficacy with low toxicity for improved health outcomes, today announced its financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



Full Year 2021 Financial Results

All comparisons are made on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues . We generated $355,797 and $483,045 in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease of $127,248, or approximately 26%, was primarily caused by the decrease in contract services due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Vitargus® received the 2021 “National Innovation and Renewal of Diligence” award from the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI) of Taiwan.

ABVC selected two additional clinical sites in Thailand to participate in the Phase II, Part 2 clinical study of Vitargus®.

BioKey, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, took advantage of existing technology to produce a dietary supplement derived from the maitake mushroom. Research has shown that consuming certain amounts of the maitake mushroom tends to lower the risk of heart disease and provide immune system support. In addition, BioKey entered into a three-year distribution agreement with Define Biotech Co. Ltd. The agreement grants Define Biotech the exclusive right to distribute this new dietary supplement in China and Taiwan in exchange for a commitment to purchase $3 million worth of the new product over the three-year period.

“We are delighted with our remarkable accomplishments and meaningful progress in 2021,” said Dr. Howard Doong, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ABVC BioPharma. “I am pleased that the CSR for the Phase II clinical study of our major depressive disorder (MDD) drug was received by the US FDA without comments. The study demonstrated material improvement in both efficacy and safety, compared to existing medications available. As such, we will seek a Phase III partner in 2022 to further prove the statistical significance of our MDD results. In addition, Vitargus, a gel we developed to make retina reattachment surgery more comfortable for the patient, has shown advantages over existing devices available to surgeons, prompting us to start a self-funded pivotal trial phase in 2022. We remain excited about our ongoing research initiatives and look forward to expanding our product pipeline in the future.”

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Clinical trials are in early stages, and there is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,828,548 $ 4,273,208 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 736,667 728,163 Accounts receivable, net 280,692 159,712 Accounts receivable - related parties, net 145,399 143,435 Due from related parties 1,286,618 696,255 Inventory, net 25,975 - Short-term investments 108,147 - Prepayment for long-term investments 684,720 - Prepaid expense and other current assets 528,354 172,193 Total Current Assets 9,625,120 6,172,966 Property and equipment, net 525,881 514,834 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,471,899 1,772,747 Goodwill, net - - Long-term investments 932,755 1,190,727 Deferred tax assets 981,912 1,790,597 Prepaid expenses - noncurrent 119,309 119,315 Security deposits 41,157 45,519 Total Assets $ 13,698,033 $ 11,606,705 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ - $ 23,044 Short-term bank loans 1,640,000 1,629,000 Short term loan - 100,000 Notes payable - 106,800 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,300,803 2,118,854 Advance from customers 10,985 12,070 Operating lease liability – current portion 347,100 316,178 Due to related parties 393,424 288,445 Convertible notes payable - related parties, current portion - 250,000 Total Current Liabilities 3,692,312 4,844,391 Paycheck Protection Program Loan Payable - 124,400 Tenant security deposit 10,580 19,280 Operating lease liability – noncurrent portion 1,124,799 1,456,567 Convertible notes payable - noncurrent portion - 2,500,000 Total Liabilities 4,827,691 8,944,638 Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 authorized, nil shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized, 28,926,322 and 24,420,526 shares issued and outstanding 28,926 24,420 Additional paid-in capital 58,113,667 40,751,807 Stock subscription receivable (2,257,400) (3,160,360) Accumulated deficit (38,481,200) (25,642,387) Accumulated other comprehensive income 539,660 564,860 Treasury stock (9,100,000) (9,100,000) Total Stockholders’ equity 8,843,653 3,438,340 Noncontrolling Interest 26,689 (776,273) Total Equity 8,870,342 2,662,067 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 13,698,033 $ 11,606,705









ABVC BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 355,797 $ 483,045 Cost of revenue 5,086 18,716 Gross profit 350,711 464,329 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,746,119 4,273,468 Research and development expenses 1,003,805 549,658 Stock based compensation 5,306,755 4,146,979 Total operating expenses 12,056,679 8,970,105 Loss from operations (11,705,968) (8,505,776) Other income (expense) Interest income 43,196 71,045 Interest expense (227,210) (405,032) Operating sublease income 134,576 20,071 Operating sublease income - related parties 4,800 4,800 Impairment loss - (961,217) Investment loss - (40,589) Gain/Loss on foreign exchange changes 426,316 (3,275) Gain/Loss on investment in equity securities (269,844) (1,168,733) Other income (expense) 22,409 174,770 Government grant income 360,898 - Total other income (expenses) 495,141 (2,308,160) Loss before provision for income tax (11,210,827) (10,813,936) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 825,024 (220,352) Net loss (12,035,851) (10,593,584) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 802,962 (802,420) Net loss attributed to ABVC and subsidiaries (12,838,813) (9,791,164) Foreign currency translation adjustment (25,200) (98,893) Comprehensive loss $ (12,864,013) $ (9,890,057) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.51) $ (0.50) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 25,053,522 19,715,559







