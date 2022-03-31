DRYWORLD Struts into Multi-Billion Dollar CBD Market

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Energy Services, Inc. - DRYWORLD, (“DRYWORLD Brands Inc.”) (OTC Pink: IBGR) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an agreement with Bloomios Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS) to provide a highly bioavailable CBD product lineup specifically engineered for the athlete’s life. Shop CBD Now!

Our carefully curated capsule collection is designed to support athletes on every step of their journey; from the anti-inflammatory all-star curcumin to the hormone boosting boron (also known as “the fountain of youth”), to the anabolic anti-aging effect of rosemary extract, to the ashwagandha extracts propensity to increase muscle size and strength. Each element in our CBD line is selected to positively impact performance. The initial line includes:

CBD Repair + Recovery Gel Capsule - 750 mg

CBD Tincture - 1500mg

CBD Muscle Heat Gel - 3000mg

CBD Pain Relief Cream - 1000mg

CBD Complete Hydration powdered drink crystals - 150mg

CBD Complete Recovery powdered drink crystals - 375mg

CDB Complete Pre-Workout powdered drink crystal - 750mg

The Tincture, Gel Capsule, Heat Gel and Pain Relief Cream are available to be purchased and shipped today, with the powdered drink crystals available for pre-order today with shipping scheduled for April 25th, 2022.

Our CBD line is made of all natural ingredients, premium CBD, and packed with some of nature’s most powerful and healing vitamins, minerals, and herbs including chromium, magnesium, turmeric, Acerola Cherry extract, rosemary extract, ashwagandha extract, BCAA’s, Curcumin, L-Theanine, Thai Black ginger extract, hibiscus extract, pomegranate peel extract, citrulline malate, noto ginseng, carnosyn beta alanine, cordyceps mushroom 10:1 extract, caffeine, L-Thyrosine, and boron citrate. Click here for detailed description of the benefits to each ingredient.

Additional products are in research and development and will be added to the product line as they become available.

“Staying relevant to all athlete’s and the wider public in general with our innovative approach to health and wellness, DRYWORLD is pleased on entering the marketplace to provide CBD products that are superior in quality and strive to deliver a better balance of life for all,” stated President Claudio Escobar. “Believe me, I speak from experience. Being a very active sportsman during my youth and now in my golden years I have used the DRYWORLD CBD products for reduction of nerve pain, inflammation, and arthritis, with great results, allowing me to train today with the same athletic spirit while continuing to enjoy the other pleasures of life.”

“Our exclusive partnership with DRYWORLD, an exciting premium fitness brand, represents our first entry into the fast-growing sports nutrition and performance market,” commented Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. “This valuable engagement highlights our exceptional manufacturing process, premium packaging, and efficient in-house testing and sourcing solutions for brands looking to take advantage of today’s booming market for hemp-derived products.”

Barrett Evans, the President and a Director of Bloomios also serves as CFO and Director of DRYWORLD. Mr. Evans brought the two companies together but was not involved in the negotiations of the relationship.

The North American CBD market, is projected to grow at a 33% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $61.3 billion by 2027. The CBD space is in its infancy and as such there is no clear market leader.

With the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) having removed Cannabidiol from its 2018 list of banned substances, the CBD market possibilities have opened up immensely. WADA oversees the World Anti-Doping Code, which is used by over 600 sports organizations. Now golf, tennis, rugby, and ultimate fighting have moved to allow their active athletes to access the benefits of CBD. While some governing bodies (MLB, NFL, NHL) test for the use of CBD, they have removed any punishments associated with the supplement.

With the support of major sanctioning bodies acceptance along with the science showing significant benefits for athletes by reducing inflammation and aiding in recovery, CBD is bound to become universally acceptable as an effective and powerful natural supplement in the fight against inflammation.

ABOUT DRYWORLD (OTC Pink: IBGR )

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science.

ABOUT Bloomios (OTCQB: BLMS )

Bloomios, Inc. researches, manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoid supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a collection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 7 categories.

Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida.

To learn more, visit bloomios.com .

