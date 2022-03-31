Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

EUGENE, Ore., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto , Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for moving people and stuff, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



2021 and Recent Company Highlights

Vehicle Sales and Production Sold a record 190 new and 2 pre-owned customer vehicles in 2021. Despite widespread supply chain challenges, year-over-year unit production output nearly tripled to 331 vehicles, and customer deliveries nearly doubled over 2020 levels. Acquired, renovated and launched operations at new manufacturing plant, the RAMP, a 250,000-square-foot facility on more than 10 acres, designed for mass production of the Company’s EVs. At full capacity, the RAMP is expected to have a production capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year. Doubled the number of open states for Arcimoto sales, adding Florida, Nevada, and Arizona to the original West Coast launch states of California, Oregon, and Washington.



Rental and Rideshare

Opened the first Company-owned rental operations in San Diego and Eugene, with more destinations planned in 2022. New rental partner programs were initiated in Florida, Washington, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Launched REEFDrive , a new zero-emission vehicle-sharing program in Santa Monica, CA, in collaboration with REEF , the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and delivery restaurants in North America.



Innovation Unveiled three new electric vehicles based on the Arcimoto Platform: The Flatbed rightsized electric pickup truck for general fleet utility; and The Roadster , designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine; and The Smokejumper , an Arcimoto Flatbed upfitted with a high-pressure pump and nozzle system designed to arrive first on the scene with enough fire suppression power to extinguish small fires before they have a chance to grow. Unveiled new torque vectoring technology that will improve handling of future Arcimoto vehicles and lay the foundation for driverless Arcimotos. Acquired Tilting Motor Works in early 2021 and later launched a collaboration with Lightning Motorcycles to develop the fastest tilting three-wheel motorcycle in the world—gas or electric—using the patented Tilting Motor Works TRiO tilting trike technology. Demonstrated the Faction D1 , a next-generation driverless delivery vehicle with the potential to dramatically reduce the cost of last-mile logistics for delivery. Unveiled the Mean Lean Machine ( MLM ), a radically new high-performance e-trike designed with Arcimoto’s patented three-wheeled tilting technology, currently available for preorder.





Management Commentary

“Looking back, 2021 was the most transformative year in Arcimoto’s history,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “ We accelerated our pace of innovation and moved forward expeditiously on the many fronts critical for the company’s growth and the achievement of our mission. This included groundbreaking development work on core EV technologies to make our vehicles perform better and be more affordable for the wide market when built at scale; the acquisition and renovation of the RAMP; doubling the number of open states for Arcimoto sales by adding Florida, Nevada, and Arizona to our original West Coast launch states, with Hawaii and New York planned to open soon. Despite major supply chain challenges, we more than tripled year-over-year unit production output and almost doubled customer deliveries while simultaneously staging for significant deployment into the growth of our rental-first in-market experience model.

“The list goes on. We unveiled the Flatbed, and demonstrated the first-ever driverless FUV, a technology with the potential to dramatically reduce the cost of last-mile logistics for delivery and rideshare. We launched our first foray into shared mobility, with REEFDrive in Santa Monica. We expanded our rental footprint to seven total locations, with even more rental shops and destinations slated to begin rental operations this year, a key pillar to our market growth strategy. We entered into a new battery recycling partnership with Redivivus, developers of technology we believe will be more environmentally friendly and cost-effective compared to other approaches. And we launched the Ride of the Arconauts, an ongoing roadshow designed to introduce the Arcimoto family of rightsized EVs to the country.

“Finally, Arcimoto recently unveiled an entirely new micromobility platform targeting the burgeoning e-bike market, that features the patented three-wheel technology acquired with Tilting Motor Works. The first product prototype on that platform, the Mean Lean Machine, is expected to go into production later this year.

“Our mission has never been more critical. Transportation continues to be the leading cause of harmful emissions that contribute to climate change as well as health problems around the globe, and we all feel the effects of more and more erratic weather patterns, from superstorms and heat domes to an unprecedented and ongoing worldwide string of devastating wildfires. The IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ impels our sense of extreme urgency. We are pushing every day, as we continue to accelerate our pace of innovation and production, to bring new ultra-efficient mobility solutions to the world. This is the challenge of our generation, and the time is now.”

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues in 2021 were up 102% to approximately $4.4 million as compared to approximately $2.2 million in 2020. Sources of revenue in 2021 were approximately $4 million from the sale of vehicles, approximately $262,000 from the sale of TRiO kits, approximately $76,000 from rental income, and approximately $55,000 from service, merchandise, and other revenue. The increased revenue in 2021 was largely driven by the sale of 192 Arcimoto FUVs, an increase of 98% over the prior year, despite supply chain interruptions due to COVID-19.

In 2021 the Company incurred a net loss of $47.6 million, or ($1.30) per share, versus a net loss of $18.1 million, or ($0.63) per share in 2020. Expense increased in 2021 as the Company increased manufacturing capacity by 183% year over year and hired 117 new employees, an increase of 88% over 2020. Also, included in the net loss is a goodwill impairment charge of approximately $6.8 million or the equivalent of ($0.19) per share.

The Company had $17.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021, compared to $39.5 million cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020. Total assets increased by $11.1 million to a total of $64.4 million.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

