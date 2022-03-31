Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.



Recent Developments

As previously announced on March 18, 2022, the Company has started operations of its Alternative Lending Group (ALG) with a capital commitment of $40 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company pipeline consists of the following:

Description Amount Loans acquired $18,470,000 Loans under evaluation 9,258,000 Total 27,728,000

Our Interim Chief Executive Officer, Thomas K. McCarthy, has had his engagement extended to May 31, 2022.

Our new President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Kopcak, will officially start his new position on or before May 15, 2022.

Subsequent to year end, the Company entered into a settlement agreement regarding its outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and has agreed to pay two institutional investors approximately $665 thousand in cash in exchange for 5,788 Series A Preferred shares ($5.79 million of liquidation preference).

In addition, subsequent to year end, the Company has agreed to a settlement in principle with its former General Counsel effective March 2022.

“We are pleased with our current efforts in launching our new Alternative Lending Group (“ALG”) platform. This past year has been challenging for the Company as we attempted to find the best fit given our resources and where we could leverage the experience of our management team. We believe that both our lending plans through ALG complimented by an opportunity with Crypto-ATMs will provide long-term shareholder value. We still have a lot of work to do in 2022, and we believe that we have the right strategy, management team and capital position to capitalize on these two opportunities,” stated Interim Chief Executive Officer, Thomas K. McCarthy.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 GAAP Financial Results

AAMC’s net loss to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(8.4) million compared to net income of $39.7 million for the same period in 2020. The loss per share was $(4.09) for the quarter, compared to $20.35 for the same period in 2020.

AAMC's net loss to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $(6.0) million compared to net income of $39.8 million for the same period in 2020. Due to an $88.0 million gain on settlement of preferred shares in 2021, which was recorded directly to equity, but is included in the numerator for our earnings per share calculations; diluted earnings per share was $37.90 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $24.38 for the same period in 2020.

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as our Crypto-ATMs. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies as well as industry and market conditions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, our ability to implement our business strategy; our ability to develop and implement new businesses or, to the extent such businesses are developed, our ability to make them successful or sustain the performance of any such businesses; our ability to retain and maintain our strategic relationships; our ability to effectively compete with our competitors; developments in the litigation regarding our redemption obligations under the Certificate of Designations of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Shares”), including our ability to obtain declaratory relief confirming that we were not obligated to redeem any of the Series A Shares on the March 15, 2020 redemption date if we do not have funds legally available to redeem all, but not less than all, of the Series A Shares requested to be redeemed on that redemption date; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits $ 1,557 $ 3,896 $ 5,635 $ 11,977 Legal fees 1,159 810 6,885 4,748 Professional fees 345 714 1,531 1,457 General and administrative 684 619 2,633 2,328 Acquisition charges 2,555 — 3,908 — Total expenses: 6,300 6,039 20,592 20,510 Other income (loss): Change in fair value of Front Yard common stock — 12,118 146 6,270 Dividend income on Front Yard common stock — — — 244 Dividend income — — 3,061 — Gain on sale of equity securities — — 8,347 — Interest expense — — (60 ) — Other income (expense) 7 16 154 45 Total other income: 7 12,134 11,648 6,559 Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (6,293 ) 6,095 (8,944 ) (13,951 ) Income tax expense 2,098 1,860 3,273 769 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (8,391 ) 4,235 (12,217 ) (14,720 ) Discontinued operations: Income from operations related to Front Yard, net of tax — 35,526 — 54,643 Gain on disposal of operation related to Front Yard — (102 ) 7,485 (102 ) Income tax expense related to disposal — — 1,272 — Net gain on discontinued operations — 35,424 6,213 54,541 Net income (loss) (8,391 ) 39,659 (6,004 ) 39,821 Amortization of preferred stock issuance costs — — — (42 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (8,391 ) 39,659 (6,004 ) 39,779 Continuing operations earnings per share Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (8,391 ) 4,235 (12,217 ) (14,720 ) Reverse amortization of preferred stock issuance costs — — — 42 Gain (loss) on preferred stock transaction (23 ) — 87,961 — Numerator for earnings per share from continuing operations $ (8,414 ) $ 4,235 $ 75,744 $ (14,678 ) Discontinued operations earnings per share Net income from discontinued operations $ — $ 35,424 $ 6,213 $ 54,541 Earnings (loss) per share of common stock – basic: Continuing operations – basic $ (4.09 ) $ 2.57 $ 37.83 $ (9.05 ) Discontinued operations – basic — 21.49 3.11 33.43 Earnings (loss) per basic common share $ (4.09 ) $ 24.06 $ 40.94 $ 24.38 Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic 2,055,561 1,648,000 2,002,111 1,631,326 Earnings (loss) per share of common stock – diluted: Continuing operations – diluted $ (4.09 ) $ 2.17 $ 35.03 $ (9.05 ) Discontinued operations – diluted — 18.18 2.87 33.43 Earnings (loss) per diluted common share $ (4.09 ) $ 20.35 $ 37.90 $ 24.38 Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted 2,055,561 1,948,704 2,162,378 1,631,326

Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,349 $ 41,623 Front Yard common stock, at fair value — 47,355 Receivable from Front Yard — 3,414 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,837 3,328 Current assets held for sale — 894 Total current assets 80,186 96,614 Non-current assets: Right-of-use lease assets 825 656 Other non-current assets 465 503 Non-current assets held for sale — 1,979 Total non-current assets 1,290 3,138 Total assets 81,476 99,752 Current liabilities: Accrued salaries and employee benefits $ 983 $ 2,539 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,465 9,152 Short-term lease liabilities 139 75 Current liabilities held for sale — 1,338 Total current liabilities 4,587 13,104 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 720 600 Other non-current liabilities 2,697 1,027 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 1,599 Total non-current liabilities 3,417 3,226 Total liabilities 8,004 16,330 Commitments and contingencies: — — Redeemable preferred stock: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020. 150,000 shares outstanding and $150,000 redemption value as of December 31, 2021 and 250,000 shares outstanding and $250,000 redemption value as of December 31, 2020 150,000 250,000 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, $.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 3,416,541 and 2,055,561 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2021 and 2,966,207 and 1,650,212 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2020 34 30 Additional paid-in capital 143,523 46,574 Retained earnings 57,450 63,426 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 54 (65 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,360,980 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 1,315,995 shares as of December 31, 2020. (277,589 ) (276,543 ) Total stockholders' deficit (76,528 ) (166,578 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 81,476 $ 99,752

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations

T: +1-704-275-9113

E: IR@AltisourceAMC.com