HTG Releases Proof-of-Approach Whitepaper Establishing Utility of Transcriptome-Informed Approach to Drug Discovery

TUCSON, Ariz., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, has released its first proof-of-approach white paper (the “White Paper”), establishing the utility of its novel approach to drug discovery utilizing its proprietary platform.



“The need to accelerate the drug discovery process so that innovative new treatments reach patients as quickly as possible cannot be overstated,” said Dr. Stephen Barat, Senior Vice President of Therapeutics at HTG. “We believe our technology provides a critical component to reaching that urgent goal, with the results of this study providing early and exciting substantiation of the opportunity presented by a transcriptome-informed approach to early-stage drug discovery.”

A cornerstone of HTG’s Therapeutics business, the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP) was launched with commercial availability in August of 2021. The HTP was designed to enable the assessment of approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using HTG’s EdgeSeq technology, a targeted RNA sequencing technology that couples a nuclease protection assay with next-generation sequencing for rapid and accurate RNA quantification. HTG EdgeSeq’s many advantages include a 96-well plate format, low sample input requirement, no RNA extraction, and rapid assay and analysis time - making it a particularly attractive technology for applying transcriptomic profiling to drug discovery.

The newly released White Paper establishes the utility of the HTP in transcriptome-informed drug discovery by way of an initial proof-of-concept experiment. The ability to profile the entire human transcriptome, with a high degree of reproducibility enabling screening using a single sample, a low amount of sample material required, and improved resolution for the detection of differentially expressed genes are some of the key benefits that differentiate the HTP from other transcriptomic profiling tools. The full White Paper can be found here.

HTG intends to follow this White Paper with an additional proof-of-approach white paper in the second quarter of 2022, to continue the ongoing design of chemical libraries for its selected therapeutic targets of interest and to complete cell-based model screens for transcriptomic profiling. The data generated from this process is expected to further optimize our platform with the goal of supporting the Company’s first targets and potential business development and licensing opportunities in various therapeutic areas. A video providing an overview of HTG’s Therapeutics business is available on the Company’s website.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of the HTP and its potential impact on the drug discovery process, future business development and licensing opportunities, HTG’s plans to produce an additional proof-of-approach white paper , and other potential benefits of HTG’s RNA platform and technologies. Words such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that our RNA platform and medicinal chemistry technologies may not provide the benefits that we expect; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

