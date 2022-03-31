Autonomous and Agricultural Robots Driving the Future of the Germany Tractors Market. Sales to Reach 45 Thousand Units by 2028 - Arizton

Chigaco, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is changing rapidly due to increasing innovation, and the extensive use of robotics and AI are transforming every aspect of life. Within the next 10 years, the current way of farming will be completely revolutionized using autonomous tractors and agricultural robots, which will perform much more efficiently and effectively than humans.



According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Germany tractor market will grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2028. Financial support to farmers through loans & subsidies and growth in agricultural productivity & exports are the major drivers in the market.

Germany Tractor Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2028) 45 Thousand Units CAGR (2022-2028) 5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 MARKET SEGMENTS Horsepower, Drive Type, and Zones KEY VENDORS John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, and TAFE

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

A new frontier of innovation is emerging as agriculture meets digital technologies, opening various paths to a smart agricultural trend. Tractor manufacturers are becoming very competitive, and companies are constantly striving to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. Currently, tractors have state-of-the-art technology developed by farm equipment manufacturers to collect data and use for analysis in real-time applications. GPS and remote sensing have made farming more accurate and productive.

Self-Driving Tractors

New Holland announced a self-driving tractor in 2018. With self-driving and GPS-enabled tractors, farmers can program routes to help them navigate their way across the field. The farmer can drive hands-free while navigating more precisely and can manage other aspects of their business from the cab of the tractor.

GPS Technology

GPS technology on tractors and other equipment helps farmers with field mapping, soil sampling, and crop scouting. It also allows them to work during low visibility field conditions such as rain, dust, and fog and maximize efficiency. One of the leading manufacturers, John Deere, installed GPS technology in its tractors in 2001.

Increasing Use of Non-Conventional Fuel in Tractors

The agriculture tractor market is witnessing a huge demand for tractors running on different fuels. Tractor sales are impacted by the varying prices of conventional fuels like diesel. As a result, manufacturers concentrate their efforts on developing tractors that run on alternate fuels. Tractors now run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), propane, diesel, and kerosene, which are all available and gaining popularity.

The rising concerns over environmental pollution fuel the demand for biodiesel tractors. Farmers increasingly prefer biodiesel tractors because of their low operating costs as they require less maintenance. Tractor OEMs are increasingly investing in R&D to manufacture alternative fuels-based tractors.

Germany Tractor Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50–100 HP

101–150 HP

151-200 HP

201-300 HP

301-400 HP

Above 400 HP



Market Segmentation by Drive Type

2-Wheel Drive

4-Wheel Drive

Market Segmentation by Zone

Zone I

Zone II

Zone III

Zone IV

For free sample click: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3320

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by horsepower, drive type, and zones

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 7 other prominent vendors

Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

Agriculture is a major source of income for the German economy, and the government is sustaining and empowering German farmers. There is an increasing need for improved agricultural policies to support the development and mechanization of agricultural farms and farmers. Farm mechanization is the process of implementing agricultural machinery to increase productivity.

Until 2019, Europe spent an estimated 40% of its budget to provide subsidies in agriculture, but the allocated money did not actually benefit farmers. The European countries are now working to make the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) more inclusive and supportive to younger generation farmers. Nurturing the next generation of farmers will improve and advocate healthy competition in Europe, enabling a sustainable food supply for a longer period.

Europe has several programs designed to encourage young people to become next-generation farmers; most importantly, funding is provided through CAP to help young farmers set up and develop their farming businesses. The support through CAP is provided to farmers under 40 years. This support is granted for a fixed tenure and can be granted for up to five years.

Germany Tractor Market Vendor Analysis

The agriculture tractor market in Germany has the presence of established players in various segments, including open fields and vineyards. In terms of value, John Deere, Fendt, and Deutz-Fahr dominated the German tractor market with a collective market share of over 48%. These players are thriving on innovation in the tractor market by investing in developing advanced tractor technology for precision farming and machine automation.

John Deere has equipped many models with GPS, location tracking, image sensors, and telematics to assist in field navigation. The company has also equipped its S700 combined with features to autonomously adjust the harvesting equipment according to the state of the crops. Vendors such as ARGO and John Deere are providing direct financing to farmers to encourage them to buy tractors and other related agricultural machinery.

John Deere, Fendt, and Deutz-Fahr are targeting farmers in the developing agrarian states by providing high HP tractors with technological advancement features. After acquiring IMT Tractors, a leading tractor manufacturer in Serbia and a manufacturing plant in Turkey, TAFE has gained access to the less than 100 HP tractor market in Europe.

Key Vendors:

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

TAFE



Other Prominent Vendors

SDF

ACE

ISEKI

Deutz-Fahr

Mahindra & Mahindra

Yanmar

The Escorts Group



Explore our automotive mobility profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707