Keely Harris, of Keely Harris Group, Makes the Cover of North Fort Worth’s Real Producers Magazine

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keely Harris, of the Keely Harris Group, is one of Texas' top producing realtors. Keely continues to be an outstanding leader in the Real Estate industry, and it shows. Last month, Keely was North Fort Worth's Real Producers Magazine's choice for their cover.



North Fort Worth Real Producers is a magazine that goes above and beyond a brand. They've established a movement in the Real Estate industry by publishing monthly in-depth stories about legendary local real estate agents, as well as those that are up-and-coming.

Keely was also named a 2022 Top Realtor by Fort Worth Magazine in the Individual with reported sales of $8 million+ category. Keely topped the minimum well beyond the $8 million projection, with a staggering $17 million in sales.

MLS data and broker-reported statistics were used to produce the Top Realtors list, which was assembled by the editors of Fort Worth Magazine in order to guarantee that it was as accurate and detailed as possible. In addition to Keely, the list recognizes the greatest and brightest real estate professionals in the area, and she deserves to be included among them.

Real Producers is not alone in recognizing Keely for her excellence. It is the eighth consecutive year that Keely has been named as one of "D Magazine's Best Real Estate Agents in Dallas," and she has expanded her service area to cover the greater Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In her opinion, her years of experience working with some of the most famous real estate brokerages in the United States have contributed to her success.

Keely worked as a sales executive at Exp Realty, which is one of the world's fastest-growing real estate brokerage firms with offices in 14 countries across the world, in her previous role before joining the company. When she started her professional real estate career, she was employed by JP And Associates REALTORS (JPAR), which is regarded as one of the top 100 independently owned brokerages in the United States and which specialized in real estate sales and marketing solutions. Additionally, Keely has worked for RE/MAX Trinity, a real estate company located in Southlake, Texas, that offers a wide range of real estate services to clients.

In her work as a realtor, Keely Harris strives to provide an exceptional level of service and support to her clients, something that is reflected in her many years of success. When it comes to finding the perfect property or investment, look no further than Keely Harris. She is a proven leader in the real estate industry and will undoubtedly continue to be one of the top performers in Fort Worth for years to come. Contact her today to get started on finding your dream home or investment property!

Contact Information:

Keely Harris

Keely Harris Group

Fort Worth, Tx 76177

info@keelyharris.com

(817) 412-0941