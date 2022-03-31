Comstock Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Revenue increased 38% to $31.1 million in 2021 vs. $22.5 million in 2020



Net income from continuing operations of $16.0 million vs. $2.1 million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA increased 68% to $5.8 million in 2021 vs. $3.4 million in 2020

Continued expansion of managed portfolio through acquisition and investment in two mixed-use, transit-oriented, luxury high-rise apartment assets in Rockville, Md.

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”) announced results today for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Comstock’s 2021 was highlighted by growth of assets under management, revenue, and earnings,” said Christopher Clemente, Chairman and CEO. “The premium assets in our Anchor Portfolio continue to provide a foundation for positive top and bottom-line results. Our investments in newly acquired assets and expansion of third-party owned assets under management further enhance our ability to generate efficiencies of scale and drive revenue and earnings.”

Key Performance Metrics 1

FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenue $ 31,093 $ 22,487 Income (loss) from operations $ 5,065 $ 2,654 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 16,039 $ 2,141 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,798 $ 3,445 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 1.76 $ 0.25 Managed Portfolio - # of assets 34 27

1 All amounts represent continuing operations. Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

Highlights

Closed $312 million Blackstone refinance of developed Reston Station office towers (1900, 1902 and 1906 Reston Metro Plaza), generating net financing origination fees of ~$2.2 million.

Simultaneously closed on $43 million DivcoWest preferred equity for 1900, 1902 and 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, generating $0.4 million of investment origination fees.

Commenced phase 2 development on transit-oriented Reston Station; will include four new high-rise buildings consisting of more than 1.3 million square feet of office, residential, retail, entertainment, and hotel space set above a 1 million square foot commercial garage.

~$11.3 million tax benefit from second quarter net operating loss valuation allowance release due to the reliability and predictability of the Company’s asset-ligh, leverage-light business plan to generate earnings

Expanded BLVD-branded residential portfolio through acquisition and investment in a 2 building, transit-oriented, luxury high-rise apartment complex consisting of 513 units, approximately 36,000 square feet of retail, and two commercial parking garages. The acquisition of BLVD Forty Four was completed in October 2021 and the acquisition of BLVD Ansel was completed in March 2022 and are the subject of a joint venture with Comstock Partners, LC, an affiliated privately-held company (CHCI co-investment of 5% equity in each property).

Expanded ParkX operations by adding 5 new managed garages in 2021.

Announced 85,000 square feet lease to Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) in 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, making the building 100% leased.

Secured buyer to complete divestiture of Comstock Environmental Services line of business (deal finalized on March 31, 2022).

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties in since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the largest transit-oriented developments in the Washington, DC region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit: ComstockCompanies.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact Media Contact Christopher Guthrie, CFO Shanna Wilson cguthrie@comstockcompanies.com shannakwilson@gmail.com 703-230-1292 917-674-3096





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,823 $ 7,032 Accounts receivable 46 62 Accounts receivable - related parties 1,697 3,568 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 197 186 Current assets held for sale 2,313 1,477 Total current assets 20,076 12,325 Fixed assets, net 264 170 Investments in real estate ventures 4,702 6,307 Operating lease assets 7,245 7,914 Deferred income taxes, net 11,300 — Other assets 15 29 Non-current assets held for sale — 1,834 Total assets $ 43,602 $ 28,579 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accrued personnel costs $ 3,468 $ 2,333 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 783 854 Current operating lease liabilities 616 569 Current loans payable — 5 Current liabilities held for sale 1,194 742 Total current liabilities 6,061 4,503 Credit facility - due to affiliates 5,500 5,500 Operating lease liabilities 6,745 7,361 Total liabilities 18,306 17,364 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity: Series C preferred stock; $0.01 par value; aggregate liquidation preference of $17,203; 20,000 shares authorized; 3,441 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 6,765 6,765 Class A common stock; $0.01 par value; 59,780 shares authorized; 8,102 and 7,954 issued, and 8,016 and 7,868 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 81 79 Class B common stock; $0.01 par value; 220 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 200,617 200,147 Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares of Class A common stock) (2,662 ) (2,662 ) Accumulated deficit (179,507 ) (193,116 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,296 11,215 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 43,602 $ 28,579





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 31,093 $ 22,487 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 24,649 18,445 Selling, general, and administrative 1,285 1,314 Depreciation and amortization 94 74 Total operating costs and expenses 26,028 19,833 Income (loss) from operations 5,065 2,654 Other income (expense) Interest expense (235 ) (344 ) Gain (loss) on real estate ventures (14 ) (160 ) Other income (expense), net 6 16 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 4,822 2,166 Provision for (benefit from) income tax (11,217 ) 25 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 16,039 2,141 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2,430 ) (59 ) Net income (loss) $ 13,609 $ 2,082 Weighted-average common stock outstanding: Basic 8,213 8,056 Diluted 9,095 8,539 Net income (loss) per share: Basic - Continuing operations $ 1.95 $ 0.27 Basic - Discontinued operations (0.29 ) (0.01 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 1.66 $ 0.26 Diluted - Continuing operations $ 1.76 $ 0.25 Diluted - Discontinued operations (0.26 ) (0.01 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.50 $ 0.24





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure as measured in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 16,039 $ 2,141 Interest expense, net 235 344 Income taxes (11,217 ) 25 Depreciation and amortization 94 74 Stock-based compensation 633 701 Gain (loss) on equity method investments 14 160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,798 $ 3,445

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding the impact of interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain (loss) on equity method investments.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate financial performance, analyze the underlying trends in our business and establish operational goals and forecasts that are used when allocating resources. We expect to compute Adjusted EBITDA consistently using the same methods each period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it permits investors to better understand changes over comparative periods by providing financial results that are unaffected by certain non-cash items that are not considered by management to be indicative of our operational performance.

While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors when evaluating our business, it is not prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and therefore should be considered supplemental in nature. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute, for other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.