Patient Partners Founders George Kramb and Patrick Frank Interviewed on Qamar Zaman’s Podcast

San Diego, CA , March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When people learn that they require medical treatment, whether it is a minor outpatient surgery or a major, invasive procedure, there are several concerns that enter our minds. We are usually too scared. While it is an everyday occurrence for a doctor, we feel overwhelmed and anxious. Checking Google, Yelp, and medical reviews never solves our problem, and sometimes the comments can be really frightening. We all know that the internet is brimming with false information that we cannot rely on. So where do we turn?







George Kramb, the founder and CEO of PatientPartner, spent years in the operating room assisting surgeons in using medical devices correctly. He assisted hundreds of operations, but it was only after he spoke with a few patients before their surgery that he realized how nervous and scared they were. George Kramb and Patrick Frank saw that people who were going through a medical experience needed more support and education. They also needed compassion. With so many medical stories to draw on, they felt this was their calling. Together they created PatientPartner.

Subject Matter Experts Podcast show hosted by Qamar Zaman.

The Subject Matter Expert Podcast Covers:

1) How PatientPartner was founded and its founders’ experience in the field

2) Struggles of being a healthcare start-up and building patient trust

3) Who PatientPartner is ideal for

4) Upcoming plans PatientPartner plans

About PatientPartner™

PatientPartner™ is here to help you through surgery. You will be able to connect with other patients who have gone through surgery and with top doctors who can help you.

"Today, our community includes over 500 PatientPartner Mentors. These people have gone through a medical procedure and are ready to share their experiences with others. We've also built a network of over 100 doctors who see the value in connecting relatable patients and improving their patients' experiences." PatientPartner™

If you or a loved one is going to have any surgical procedure, PatientPartner should be your first stop. The PatientPartner™ team and their network of mentors will help you navigate, find the finest surgeon, educate you about insurance coverage, or put you in contact with a recovered patient about their experience, visit https://www.patientpartner.com.

PatientPartner has been featured in outlets which include Forbes, Fox Business, and TechCrunch, to name a few.

About Qamar Zaman - Host of Subject Matter Expert Podcast

Qamar Zaman is a host of the Subject Matter Expert Podcast who interviews other experts worldwide on his show.

