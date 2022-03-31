SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMLX

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMLX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Amylyx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around January 7, 2022, Amylyx conducted its initial public offering, issuing 10 million shares of its common stock to the public at $19 per share. Then, on March 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released staff documents ahead of an Advisory Committee meeting convened to discuss AMX0035, the Company’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) therapy. Commenting on AMX0035, the FDA noted that the drug has met the primary endpoint in the CENTAUR Phase 3 trial used by the Company to demonstrate its efficacy, but the agency argues that its statistical significance with a p-value of 0.034 “is not highly persuasive.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $8.99 per share, or 35.96%, to close at $16.01 per share on March 28, 2022. Finally, on March 30, 2022, in a 6-4 vote, the FDA Advisory Committee voted against a finding that the study of AMX0035 as an ALS therapy established a conclusion that the drug is effective.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.08 per share, or 13.93%, to close at $12.85 per share on March 31, 2022.

