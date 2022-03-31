GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with “NG”. For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company’s MD&A.



Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the 2021 results, said, “In 2021, we accomplished what we set out to achieve last year. We met our production guidance for the sixth consecutive year. Our exploration program at Segovia not only replaced what we mined last year, it contributed to significant increases in our mineral reserves and resources and yielded solid results in our brownfield drilling campaign. We advanced the expansion of our Maria Dama processing plant and we commenced operations at the new polymetallic plant at Segovia. We continued to demonstrate our commitment to ESG in our operations and in the communities in which we work. We strengthened our balance sheet, and through the acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the successful Senior Notes issuance, charted a course to grow the Company through diversification. We also returned about $17 million to shareholders through our monthly dividends and NCIB purchases. In the year ahead, we will continue to focus on the execution of our growth plans at both of our cornerstone assets while returning value to our shareholders through our monthly dividends. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank all of our people for making 2021 another successful year for GCM Mining.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

GCM remains committed to the health and safety of its employees, and through COMFAMA Colombia, was the first mining company in Antioquia to secure COVID-19 vaccines to immunize its employees and their families in 2021. The Company published its inaugural sustainability report in June 2021 which reflects a focused effort on measuring and disclosing its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") priorities and performance moving forward. The next sustainability report is expected to be issued in June 2022.





to immunize its employees and their families in 2021. The Company published its inaugural sustainability report in June 2021 which reflects a focused effort on measuring and disclosing its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) priorities and performance moving forward. The next sustainability report is expected to be issued in June 2022. In December 2021, the Company completed an updated Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) and preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) for its 100%-owned Toroparu Project in Guyana. In June 2021, the Company acquired all of the shares of Gold X Mining Corp (“Gold X”) it did not already own and then closed a $300 million offering in August 2021 of 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the “Senior Notes”) to fund the development of the Toroparu Project, to prepay the remaining $18.0 million balance of its Gold Notes in September and for general corporate purposes. The updated MRE for Toroparu includes 8.4 million ounces (“Mozs”) of Measured & Indicated gold resource at 1.42 g/t and 396 million pounds (“Mlbs”) of Measured & Indicated copper resource at 0.1% in 185 million tonnes of rock. The Toroparu PEA affirms the economic viability of the open pit and underground mining operations with total life-of-mine (“LOM”) gold production of 5.4 Mozs representing 88.4% of the 6.2 Mozs of gold fed to the milling circuit at an average gold grade of 1.78 g/t over the projected 24-year mine life. The Toroparu PEA also estimates a $794 million after-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate, a 46% after-tax Internal Rate of Return and a two-year after-tax payback of the initial $355 million capital cost of the Toroparu Project at a $1,500 per ounce long-term gold price.





GCM has added revenue diversification at its Segovia Operations through a new polymetallic recovery plant that is recovering commercial quantities of zinc and lead as well as gold and silver into concentrate from its tailings. The Company completed construction of the plant in 2021 and the concentrate production is currently being stockpiled as the Company finalizes offtake contracts for sales to commence in 2022.





The Company added a 27% equity interest in Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius") to its portfolio in early 2021, giving it exposure to the Lomero-Poyatos polymetallic deposit located in Spain in the Iberian Pyrite Belt and to the Guia Antigua and Zancudo Projects in Colombia. Denarius commenced drilling at its Guia Antigua and Lomero Projects in 2021. At the Lomero Project, early drill results have confirmed that the massive and semi-massive sulfide zones are enriched in copper and significantly in zinc and gold and largely validate the thickness and grades of selected drill holes from previous drilling campaigns incorporated in the historic mineral resource. On March 29, 2022, GCM acquired 3.4 million shares of Denarius in a block trade on the open market at a cost of approximately $1.3 million, increasing its equity interest to 28.6%.





Selected Financial Information

Fourth Quarter Year 2021 2020 2021 2020 2019



Operating data Gold produced (ounces)(1) 55,285 57,265 208,817 220,194 239,991 Gold sold (ounces) 51,716 52,478 210,042 220,890 233,866 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold)(2) $ 1,782 $ 1,875 $ 1,794 $ 1,751 $ 1,381 Total cash costs ($/oz sold)(2) 821 904 824 768 661 AISC ($/oz sold)(2) 1,349 1,382 1,207 1,101 916 Financial data($000’s, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 93,623 $ 99,673 $ 382,611 $ 390,921 $ 326,480 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 37,368 43,076 171,623 187,764 146,675 Impairment charge - - - - (175,989 ) Net income (loss) 6,606 (51,275 ) 179,968 (27,571 ) (131,164 ) Per share - basic 0.07 (0.59 ) 2.25 (0.08 ) (2.65 ) Per share - diluted 0.07 (0.59 ) 1.59 (0.08 ) (2.65 ) Adjusted net income(2) 11,710 7,703 71,568 75,942 60,460 Per share – basic(2) 0.12 0.15 0.87 1.28 1.22 Per share - diluted(2) 0.11 0.13 0.77 1.09 1.04 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,413 29,494 80,554 136,378 104,340 Free cash flow(2) 12,209 5,828 26,207 73,579 61,675

(1) Includes production from the Marmato Project up to February 4, 2021, the date of loss of control of Aris.

(2) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” in the Company’s MD&A.

December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Balance sheet ($000’s): Cash and cash equivalents $ 323,565 $ 122,508 $ 84,239 Gold Bullion (1) 4,479 - - Senior Notes (2) 300,000 - - Gold Notes, including current portion – principal amount outstanding (3) - 35,525 68,750 Convertible Debentures – principal amount outstanding (4) CA18,000 CA20,000 CA20,000 Aris Gold Notes, including current portion – principal amount outstanding (5) - 73,066 -

(1) Commencing the third quarter of 2021, the Company is maintaining a portion of its liquidity in gold bullion. As at December 31, 2021, the Company had 2,500 ounces in its gold bullion account.

(2) The Senior Notes were issued in August 2021 and are recorded in the Financial Statements at amortized cost. At December 31, 2021, the carrying amount of the Senior Notes outstanding, including accrued interest of $8.1 million, was $294.8 million.

(3) The Gold Notes were recorded in the Financial Statements at fair value and were fully redeemed in September 2021. At December 31, 2020 and 2019, the carrying amounts of the Gold Notes outstanding was $38.5 million and 69.0 million, respectively.

(4) The Convertible Debentures are recorded in the Financial Statements at fair value. At December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the carrying amounts of the Convertible Debentures outstanding were $19.5 million, $28.4 million and $21.1 million, respectively.

(5) The Aris Gold Notes were issued in August 2020 and were recorded in the Financial Statements at fair value. At December 31, 2020, the carrying amount of the Aris Gold Notes outstanding was $73.2 million. The Aris Gold Notes were non-recourse to the Company and were derecognized on February 4, 2021, the date of loss of control of Aris.



Outlook

After pivoting its focus in 2021 to implement a strategy for growth through diversification, GCM’s outlook for 2022 is centered around its two cornerstone assets, the Segovia Operations in Colombia and the Toroparu Project in Guyana.

At Segovia, the Company has produced a total of 33,658 ounces in the first two months of 2022, up from 30,415 ounces in the first two months of 2021, and its trailing 12-months’ total gold production at the end of February 2022 stood at 209,632 ounces, up about 1.6% over 2021. The expansion of the Maria Dama plant from 1,500 to 2,000 tpd is essentially complete, except for the expansion of the crushing facility that is expected to be completed in the second quarter this year. GCM expects that it will operate the expanded plant at about 85% to 95% of capacity in the second half of 2022, increasing its expected annual production for 2022 to between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.

GCM spent a total of $45.0 million for sustaining capital expenditures NG, including mine exploration and development, and another $10.9 million on non-sustaining capital expenditures NG, including brownfield exploration, Maria Dama plant expansion and completion of the new polymetallic plant. For 2022, GCM has committed to undertake another robust diamond drilling campaign that will comprise approximately 91,000 meters with up to 52,000 meters of in-mine and near-mine drilling and 15,000 meters of underground in-fill drilling at its four producing mines together with 24,000 meters of brownfield drilling at its high-priority targets within the other 24 known veins it is not currently mining in its Segovia mining title. The Company expects that its sustaining capital expenditures NG in 2022 may range between $50 million to $55 million, including the planned drilling at its four producing mines. Non-sustaining capital expenditures NG in 2022 are expected to total up to $10 million, including the brownfield drilling campaign and expenditures to complete the Maria Dama plant expansion, to upgrade and automate certain components in the polymetallic plant and construct additional warehouse space, to commence construction of its new solar generation project and to implement a new ERP system in the Segovia Operations.

In 2021, GCM completed the updated MRE and a PEA for the development of the Toroparu Project. The Company also commenced various pre-construction activities in 2021, including hiring of the project team and key contractors, preparation of the camp facilities, revamping of the local airstrip to enhance logistics and access to the site, design and civil works related to the camp, road and water management, electrical network design, permitting, design of its initial ESG initiatives and various studies associated with environmental matters at the project site. Following completion of the PEA, the Company immediately commenced activities, including additional infill drilling, to advance the studies for the project to prepare a preliminary feasibility study (“PFS”). The Company is in the midst of a competitive bid process and plans to incorporate a change to contract mining in the PFS that is now expected to be finalized early in the third quarter of 2022, at which point formal construction of the project is expected to commence. The final mining license is also expected to be received in mid-2022. In light of the various pre-construction activities underway, the Company continues to anticipate that production will commence from the Toroparu Project in early 2024.

The Company remains committed to its dividend program at the current monthly rate of CA$0.015 per share and expects to continue to repurchase common shares, within certain price ranges, for cancellation under its NCIB to support continued value creation for its shareholders.

On March 21, 2022, the Company announced it has subscribed to a $35 million 7.5% convertible senior unsecured debenture (the “Aris Debenture”) to be issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest (the “Acquisition”) in the Soto Norte gold project in Colombia. The issuance of the Aris Debenture is conditional upon closing of the Acquisition by Aris, expected to occur in April 2022, and is subject to the approval of the TSX. The ability of the Company to fully execute its conversion rights under the Aris Debenture is subject to disinterested Aris shareholder approval at its next annual meeting of shareholders.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Webcast

As a reminder, GCM Mining will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

Live Event link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rizkrutc Canada/ International Toll: 1 (647) 484-8332 PIN: 21424747# Canada Toll Free: 1 (866) 455-3403 PIN: 21424747# United States Toll: 1 (404) 400-0571 PIN: 21424747# United States Toll Free: 1 (866) 374-5140 PIN: 21424747# Colombia Toll: +57 601 485-0348 PIN: 21424747# Conference ID: EV00133198

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.gcm-mining.com from Friday, April 1, 2022 until Friday, April 29, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato), Denarius Metals Corp. (28.6%; TSXV: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 situation, production guidance, future capital expenditures, closing of the Aris Debenture and related approvals and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

