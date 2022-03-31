TruX Exogenous Risk Pool’s fund series F management fee reduced

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Exposure Investments, Inc. is reducing the series F management fee on TruX Exogenous Risk Pool from 0.85% to 0.55% and consequently ceasing to offer P and O and the automatic switching program.
TruX was founded to solve risks that are not fully addressed by insurance, investment guarantees, or asset diversification.
