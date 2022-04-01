University of Silicon Valley® (USV®) Proudly Celebrates 135 Years of Innovation

San Jose, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 135th anniversary, the University of Silicon Valley (USV) announced expanded curriculum around the Metaverse.

Chartered in 1887, the university began in San Francisco’s Mission District as a high school offering technical education for boys and business education for girls – the first of its kind in the West and a revolutionary idea and undertaking in the 19th century. In 1930, the school became a technical college offering a two-year program, and 40 years later, evolved to a full-fledged university offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

This month, over a century since its founding as Cogswell Polytechnical College, USV offers a meaningful and valuable education for students seeking careers in such creative and sought-after fields as game design and development and digital art and animation, among others. With industry faculty that include extensive Silicon Valley professionals, students are immersed in technology, design, and computer science using hands-on, project-based learning, and graduate prepared for meaningful employment.

“Beyond our storied history in creative technology programs, we are enthusiastic over our entry into the Metaverse as our next evolution,” said Charles Restivo, USV’s CEO. “From founder Henry Cogswell’s original and innovative idea of offering a technical education – an unheard-of concept 135 years ago – to today’s unique focus on coupling project-based learning opportunities with Silicon Valley’s vast technical resources, USV has stayed true to its roots all these years by transcending the boundaries of traditional schooling to offer students a timely and relevant education.”

About University of Silicon Valley® (USV®)

Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley — the global center of technological innovation — USV offers world-class, bleeding-edge programs and instruction in the Metaverse, technology, animation, audio, and gaming. USV is uniquely positioned to pair that learning with current Silicon Valley professionals and tech companies to provide mentorships, hands-on learning engagements, and networking opportunities. Named a 2022 “Best University” in U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings, USV graduates complete certificate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs with the knowledge, experience, and portfolios to launch and/or accelerate successful careers. This year marks the university’s 135th anniversary. Founded in 1887 as Cogswell Polytechnical College, USV is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit us online at usv.edu.

