Football Lovers Token Brings Together Football and Crypto on One Single Platform

Football lovers reunite on this unique FLT platform developed to create cryptocurrency awareness and adaptation. While many football-related tokens flood the crypto space, very few offer consistent rewards and impart crypto knowledge to the community. Football Lovers Token or FLT is a community-driven BSC-based Hyper-deflationary token offering rewards to holders; 5% reflection in Bitcoin on each transaction. In addition, the FLT platform offers features like Predict & Win, Pick 5, Staking, and Mega Jackpots.

What is Football Lovers Token?





FLT aims to educate the football community with cryptocurrency knowledge and bridge the gap between the community and the crypto-verse. The project aims to see each football fan owning cryptocurrency and profit from it. The platform is designed so that football fans generate a passive income on each transaction without any effort after they buy the token. With the holder rewards in Bitcoin (5%), each holder can enjoy the football matches while their assets multiply. In addition, the anti-whale mechanism and 1% burn tax on each transaction will enhance the token value.

Overview

FLT is a community-driven hyper-deflationary token offering 5% holder rewards in Bitcoin on each transaction.

The project have a staking pool with 225% APY, which is currently live on https://app.footballloverstoken.com

The platform offers rewards to the users through football match predictions and win pools.

What are FLT features?





The football community is one big family of over 3.5 billion football fans worldwide. FLT aims to unite these members and reward them with crypto assets. The platform offers use cases like Decentralized betting, Staking, and Rewards; the FLT token will be used for paying fees in the network and will be the native token for all its features.

The platform offers the following features-





Predict & Win





This decentralized pool will let users predict football match scores and share dividends with the winners. In case of no winner, the pool amount rolls to the next match pool.





Pick 5





This decentralized pool allows users to predict the results of 5 football matches, and dividends will be shared as per predict and win rules.





Staking





The developers have launched a staking pool with 225% APY for rewarding FLT members via POS mechanisms.





Mega Jackpots





FLT Holders that are part of the community for a specific span will get occasional rewards.

FLT token and tokenomics

FLT token comes with a 1 trillion max supply, of which 30% will be allocated to the liquidity, 20% towards burning, TGE and marketing, and staking rewards each, 5% towards community contests and giveaways, and 5% to the team.

Every transaction of the FLT platform will charge 12% tax, of which 5% will go to the holder’s reward in Bitcoin, 4% towards marketing and development of the wallet, 2% to auto liquidity, 1% to buyback & Burn.

Roadmap

FLT successfully completed phase one by creating social media awareness and launching a dedicated FLT website. In addition, the platform has deployed its contract address and has launched on Pancakeswap.

They've also launched their staking pool which has a whooping 225% APY:

app.footballloverstoken.com

In the upcoming phases, the creators are looking forward to listing on CMC & CG and CEX listing. The platform soon aims to become the largest crypto enthusiast football lovers community with its lucrative features.

