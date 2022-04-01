WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed issued the following statement after the Senate's passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, S. 3580:

"Fragrance Creators applauds the Senate's passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. As an original endorser of the legislation, along with our allied trades, we are pleased to play an active role in advancing this important legislation designed to address shipping supply chain challenges that ultimately impact consumers in the form of increased prices and empty shelves.

We applauded the House's passage of their version of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act last December and look forward to the chambers quickly moving to conference to reconcile the differences in the two versions.

Fragrance is a critical input into a myriad of finished products, including personal care, cleaning and disinfecting, and delay in fragrance supply has a ripple effect down the value chain. This is why, as responsible industry stewards, our members remain committed to advancing legislation that alleviates supply chain disruptions."

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal fragrance trade association. The organization provides comprehensive representation for the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America, as well as fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' membership is diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators is an active participant in IFRA and has a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the associations' membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org—for people, perfume, and the planet.

