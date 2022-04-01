Audited annual report 2021 and long-term financial targets

English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the annual report 2021 and group’s long-term strategic financial targets by end of 2026.

The financial results for 2021 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 22nd February 2022. In 2021, the consolidated audited sales revenue from continuing operations of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 53.5 million that is 20% lower compared to 2020. Group’s consolidated audited net profit from continuing operations for 2021 totalled EUR 4.1 million and the total net profit totalled EUR 2.3 million.

AS Ekspress Grupp audited annual report for 2021 published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements as an XHTML file and as a PDF file. The Group’s primary statements are labelled with XBRL tags in English.

AS Ekspress Grupp audited annual report for 2021 is attached to this stock exchange release and made available on AS Ekspress Grupp website egrupp.ee . The interactive online report can be found at: 2021-annual-report.egrupp.ee . As well as company information and a financial section, the online report offers many extra features, including videos and additional web links etc.

The Supervisory Board also approved the Group’s long-term strategic financial targets which are related to business growth, digitalisation, profitability, and ability to pay dividends. The targets are based on the changes in the operating environment, the competitive landscape, and the progress of the transformation strategy. The goal is to achieve following results by the end of 2026:

Digital subscriptions in Baltic > 340,000

Share of digital revenues > 85%

EBITDA margin > 15%

Dividend pay-out rate at minimum 30%

The long-term financial targets of Ekspress Grupp compared to the end of 2021 are as follows:

Target by end of 2026 2026 target 2021 actual Digital subscriptions in Baltics >340 000 134 947 Share of digital revenues >85% 76% EBITDA margin >15% 15% Dividend pay-out rate at minimum 30% 37%





In accordance with the regulations of the Tallinn Stock Exchange, we inform that as of April 1, the address of AS Ekspress Grupp is Narva mnt 13, Tallinn 10151.





