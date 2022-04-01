Hyloris Successfully Raises EUR 15.0 Million in an Equity Offering by Means of A Private Placement Via an Accelerated Bookbuild Offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.



PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION – INSIDE INFORMATION

1 April 2022, 07:00 CET

LIÈGE, Belgium , April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL) (the “Company” or “Hyloris”), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, announces today that it successfully raised an amount of EUR 15.0 million in gross proceeds, from new and existing, local and international investors, through an equity offering by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering of 967,742 new shares (being approximately 3.7% of the Company's outstanding shares (pre-transaction)) at an issue price of EUR 15.50 per share (the "Offering"), representing a discount of 1.6% to the 30-day VWAP.



Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Hyloris, commented: “We are delighted to have completed this transaction at a tight discount in challenging market conditions, and are particularly pleased with the continued strong support from our existing investors as well as welcoming new investors. This transaction further strengthens our financial position as we continue to drive forward our pipeline of repurposed drugs in areas of high unmet medical needs and endeavour to grow shareholder value. We are excited for the year ahead where we plan to add four new innovative product candidates to our pipeline.”

Hyloris will use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund the development of new products and accelerate in-house R&D activities.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (“Berenberg”), KBC Securities NV ("KBC Securities") and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“Stifel”) are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the Offering (jointly, the "Underwriters").

The new shares have been placed with certain qualified and/or institutional investors as provided in the applicable laws and regulations and certain other investors who acquired new shares for a total consideration of at least €100,000 per investor.

The payment and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on 5 April 2022, and an application will be made to admit the new shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels at the same time. The new shares to be issued will have the same rights and benefits as, and rank pari passu in all respects, including as to entitlement to dividends and distributions, with, the existing and outstanding shares of Hyloris at the moment of their issuance.

As a result of the issuance of new shares, the Company's outstanding shares will increase from 25,832,632 to 26,800,374 shares.

In relation to the Offering, the Company has agreed with the Underwriters to a customary 180-day standstill period on future share issuances, waivable by the Underwriters and subject to customary exceptions.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimising existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 14 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Outside of its core strategic focus, the Company also has 4 high barrier generic products in development and registration phase. Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialisation with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn .

