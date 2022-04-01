English Dutch French

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations



NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 27 000 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 24 March 2022 12 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.005 25 March 2022 15 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 19.200

Reference is also made to the press release of 1 April 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

