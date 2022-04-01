Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 27 000 own shares outside the stock exchange.

DateNumber of sharesPurposePrice (€)
24 March 202212 000Exercise stock options SOP 2010-201426.005
25 March 202215 000Exercise stock options SOP 2010-201419.200

Reference is also made to the press release of 1 April 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.

On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

