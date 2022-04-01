Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 27 000 own shares outside the stock exchange.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|24 March 2022
|12 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.005
|25 March 2022
|15 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|19.200
Reference is also made to the press release of 1 April 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.
On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Attachment