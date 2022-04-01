Update on the 2022 Annual General Meeting of ASML Holding N.V.

Withdrawal of the nomination of Deloitte as external auditor

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, April 1, 2022 - ASML Holding NV (ASML) today announced that its Supervisory Board has withdrawn the nomination of Deloitte Accountants B.V. (Deloitte) as its new external auditor from the Agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on April 29, 2022.

ASML's Supervisory Board had decided to nominate Deloitte to the ASML general meeting for appointment as its new external auditor as from the reporting year 2025, following a thorough process. As part of this process, Deloitte had confirmed that they would be able to timely resolve all independence conflicts, including those related to currently existing non-audit engagements.

However, Deloitte has recently informed ASML of a conflicting advisory role involving a company in which ASML holds an equity stake, which in their view they might not be able to timely complete. Therefore, Deloitte can no longer guarantee its ability to timely resolve all independence conflicts.

The Supervisory Board has therefore withdrawn the nomination of Deloitte for appointment as external auditor from the AGM agenda. ASML has re-initiated the selection process and the Supervisory Board intends to present a new nomination for the appointment of the external auditor as from the reporting year 2025 at the annual general meeting in 2023.

For the reporting years 2023 and 2024, KPMG has been nominated for appointment as ASML's external auditor.

The updated agenda with explanatory notes and the other documents relevant for the AGM reflecting the withdrawal of this agenda item can be found on www.asml.com/agm2022.

