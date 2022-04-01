Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

| Source: Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

København C, DENMARK

Med virkning fra den 1. april 2022 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet  er opdateret med følgende ændring:

  • Opdatering af investeringsrestriktioner hvad angår kredit rating for afdelingen Virksomhedsobligationer KL.

De midlertidigt forhøjede emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag, som fremgik af fondsbørsmeddelelse offentliggjort den 2. marts 2022, er ikke længere at betragte som midlertidige. I enkelte tilfælde er de, i lyset af markedssituationen, forhøjet yderligere.

Prospektet er, som anført nedenfor, opdateret med nye emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP.

Emissionstillæg

ISIN Navn Emissionstillæg
pr. den 2. marts 2022 		Emissionstillæg pr. den 1. april 2022
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 0,100% 0,100%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 0,100% 0,100%
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,150%
DK0060950111 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1 0,200% 0,250%
DK0015960983 Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1 0,350% 0,400%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,400% 0,400%
DK0061112893 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1 0,150% 0,200%
DK0016050974 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 1 0,300% 0,250%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 0,300% 0,350%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1 0,350% 0,350%
DK0060014595 Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1 0,050% 0,100%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,150% 0,200%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,175% 0,200%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,150%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISIN Navn Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 2. marts 2022 Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 1. april 2022
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 0,100% 0,100%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 0,100% 0,100%
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,150%
DK0060586394 Nordea Invest Emerging Stars KL 1 0,250% 0,300%
DK0015960983 Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1 0,200% 0,250%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 0,400% 0,400%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 0,300% 0,350%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1 0,350% 0,350%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 0,150% 0,200%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,175% 0,200%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,150% 0,150%

ÅOP

ISIN Navn Tidligere ÅOP ÅOP pr. den 1. april 2022
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1 0,92% 0,94%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1 1,14% 1,16%
DK0061139748 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1 0,81% 0,83%
DK0060950111 Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1 0,76% 0,77%
DK0060586394 Nordea Invest Emerging Stars KL 1 1,63% 1,64%
DK0015960983 Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1 1,54% 1,55%
DK0016306798 Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1 1,13% 1,19%
DK0061112893 Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1 0,73% 0,74%
DK0016254899 Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1 1,20% 1,24%
DK0015974695 Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1 1,52% 1,54%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1 1,02% 1,05%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 1,19% 1,21%
DK0016015399 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1 0,85% 0,87%

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager