Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Med virkning fra den 1. april 2022 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.
Prospektet er opdateret med følgende ændring:
- Opdatering af investeringsrestriktioner hvad angår kredit rating for afdelingen Virksomhedsobligationer KL.
De midlertidigt forhøjede emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag, som fremgik af fondsbørsmeddelelse offentliggjort den 2. marts 2022, er ikke længere at betragte som midlertidige. I enkelte tilfælde er de, i lyset af markedssituationen, forhøjet yderligere.
Prospektet er, som anført nedenfor, opdateret med nye emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP.
Emissionstillæg
|ISIN
|Navn
| Emissionstillæg
pr. den 2. marts 2022
|Emissionstillæg pr. den 1. april 2022
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,100%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,100%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,150%
|DK0060950111
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
|0,200%
|0,250%
|DK0015960983
|Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1
|0,350%
|0,400%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,400%
|0,400%
|DK0061112893
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
|DK0016050974
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap KL 1
|0,300%
|0,250%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,300%
|0,350%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|0,350%
|0,350%
|DK0060014595
|Nordea Invest Stabil Balanceret KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,175%
|0,200%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,150%
Indløsningsfradrag
|ISIN
|Navn
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 2. marts 2022
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 1. april 2022
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,100%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|0,100%
|0,100%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,150%
|DK0060586394
|Nordea Invest Emerging Stars KL 1
|0,250%
|0,300%
|DK0015960983
|Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1
|0,200%
|0,250%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|0,400%
|0,400%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|0,300%
|0,350%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|0,350%
|0,350%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,150%
|0,200%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|0,175%
|0,200%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,150%
|0,150%
ÅOP
|ISIN
|Navn
|Tidligere ÅOP
|ÅOP pr. den 1. april 2022
|DK0016195860
|Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 1
|0,92%
|0,94%
|DK0016195944
|Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1
|1,14%
|1,16%
|DK0061139748
|Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Obligationer KL 1
|0,81%
|0,83%
|DK0060950111
|Nordea Invest Emerging Markets Enhanced KL 1
|0,76%
|0,77%
|DK0060586394
|Nordea Invest Emerging Stars KL 1
|1,63%
|1,64%
|DK0015960983
|Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1
|1,54%
|1,55%
|DK0016306798
|Nordea Invest European High Yield Bonds KL 1
|1,13%
|1,19%
|DK0061112893
|Nordea Invest Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
|0,73%
|0,74%
|DK0016254899
|Nordea Invest Højrentelande KL 1
|1,20%
|1,24%
|DK0015974695
|Nordea Invest Nordic Small Cap KL 1
|1,52%
|1,54%
|DK0060353886
|Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|1,02%
|1,05%
|DK0016067432
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1
|1,19%
|1,21%
|DK0016015399
|Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,85%
|0,87%
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager