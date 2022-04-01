Company Announcement 6/2022

English Danish

1 April 2022

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company Announcement: 06/2022



Published via NASDAQ OMX on 1 April 2022









Delivery of Nordic Anne, Nordic Amy and Nordic Agnetha completed

With reference to Company Announcements 1/2022 and 4/2022 the delivery of the above mentioned three vessels has now been completed, and in consequence hereof all bank loan facilities will be settled.

Going forward the management, the Board and the majority shareholder will continue to focus on finding the best possible solution for the future of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Mr Esben Poulsson, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00