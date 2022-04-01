Calgary Fintech Offers Employees NFTs as Compensation Giving Them a Leg Up in the Battle for Top Talent

Calgary, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a tech company looking to scale quickly, Helcim announces today that it will be going bold with its new compensation program and offering employees NFTs in lieu of traditional dollar figure salaries. The program was secretly piloted in Q1 of 2022 and has seen overwhelming success in attracting high caliber candidates.

“We are thrilled to integrate NFT options into our employees compensation packages. We see this as a viable short term equity plan where employees can actually earn more than if they were to opt for getting paid in dollars,” explains Cheryl Hooper, Manager of People and Culture. “Every two weeks, our employees get to choose from a gallery of NTFs that are priced based on fair market value. It’s been fun watching what gains in popularity on our marketplace.”

The payments company, who is no stranger to disrupting the industry, will be growing to 150 in 2022 and looking to scale to 250 by the end of 2023. Team members who join Helcim will now have the option of selecting a compensation package comprised entirely of NFTs, many of which feature imagery of CEO and Founder Nic Beique.

“One of the most common questions I get asked is how are you going to hire tech talent for your company?” says Nic Beique Founder and CEO. “I think it’s easy. We evaluated the hottest motivators in the market right now and concluded that paying our tech talent in NFTs instead of dollars would drive the results we were looking for.

Helcim was named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2021. It continues to put an emphasis on cultural fit. CEO Nic Beique explains, “We’re looking for bold and innovative people to join our team, we feel strongly that the type of people who can bring these ideas to the table will also be attracted to the potential financial reward offered by NFTs.”

To learn more about Helcim’s new compensation strategy click here.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world’s most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

