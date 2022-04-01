English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 1 April 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com has completed the e-ville.com acquisition and executes the directed share issue connection with the transaction

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj announced on 9 February 2022 that it had agreed to acquire a Finnish e-ville.com online store. The acquisition supports Verkkokauppa.com's strategy to strengthen and expand its assortment in own brands. Verkkokauppa.com has today completed the acquisition. A part of the purchase price was be paid in cash and a part in new shares issued in a directed share issue by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj.

As part of financing the transaction, the Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com has resolved on a EUR 2 million directed share issue. The amount of new shares to be issued is 289,402 and their subscription price, based on the volume weighted average price of Verkkokauppa.com’s shares in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 30-day period preceding 9 February 2022, is EUR 6.91 per share. The new shares represent approximately 0.64 per cent of the shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj following the share issue. Following the registration of the new shares, the total amount of issued shares in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj is 45,354,532.

The new shares will be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on or about 7 April 2022. The shares will be conveyed to the book-entry account following the registration and the shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 8 April 2022.

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj decided on a directed share issue and a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right pursuant to an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on 24 March 2022.

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of over 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.