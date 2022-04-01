English French

Nexans: Availability of the preparatory information for the combined shareholders’ meeting of may 11th 2022

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris La Défense, on April 1st, 2022 – The shareholders of Nexans are informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held May 11th 2022 at 2.30 p.m at Auditorium 3 Mazarium, 3 rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France. The meeting will be broadcast live and be made available on the Company’s website.

The prior notice of this meeting was published on March 30th, 2022, on the official journal (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the draft agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting at the Meeting.

Documents and information related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. They are available online on the Company’s website www.nexans.com, Investors / Shareholders / 2022 Annual General Meeting section.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 42 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2021, Nexans generated 6.1 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledged to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

