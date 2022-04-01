RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2022-04-01
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 375
Volume offered, SEK mln1,250 
Volume bought, SEK mln750 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.206 %
Lowest accepted yield1.202 %
Highest yield1.211 %
% accepted at lowest yield       33.33 


Auction date2022-04-01
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1,000 +/- 500
Volume offered, SEK mln2,686 
Volume bought, SEK mln1,250 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.185 %
Lowest accepted yield1.168 %
Highest yield1.192 %
% accepted at lowest yield       25.60 

 

Auction date2022-04-01
LoanREGS
Coupon0.125%
ISIN-codeXS2226974504
Maturity2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln
Volume bought, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldN/A
Lowest accepted yieldN/A
Highest yieldN/A
% accepted at lowest yield       N/A