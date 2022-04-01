RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction date
|2022-04-01
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 375
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.206 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|1.202 %
|Highest yield
|1.211 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|33.33
|Auction date
|2022-04-01
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/- 500
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,686
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,250
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|1.185 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|1.168 %
|Highest yield
|1.192 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|25.60
|Auction date
|2022-04-01
|Loan
|REGS
|Coupon
|0.125%
|ISIN-code
|XS2226974504
|Maturity
|2030-09-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|N/A
|Lowest accepted yield
|N/A
|Highest yield
|N/A
|% accepted at lowest yield
|N/A