Triflex Announces the Launch of Utility Token Which Will Shake up the Tokenomics DeFi Industry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triflex Token LLC, - An upcoming crypto utility token is poised to shake up the DeFi space with their innovative tokenomics, equitable pre-launch sales on DXsale, and bold solutions for protecting both their intellectual property (IP) and investors.



Triflex Token LLC, is set to become the first utility token to market with a smart contract capable of allowing holders to choose what tokens they receive as rewards. With their extensive experience in the cryptocurrency space, the team at Triflex identified the need for IP protection; and with their groundbreaking collaboration with Core Team Development Partner, Solidity.io, found a solution. This is vitally important because of the proprietary nature of Triflex's smart contract and the prevalence of innovative ideas in the DeFi space being copied and misused by bad actors.

After the third-party audit, the smart contract will be locked behind a proxy which prevents malicious attempts to copy Triflex IP and an industry-first take on rewards. This protects both investors in Triflex Token ($TRFX) and the rewards-based tokens in the DeFi space from amateur, copycat projects.

Triflex Token, a first mover in cryptocurrency, will launch with their never-before-seen ability to reward holders in multiple tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). The initial options will provide rewards in either Binance Pegged BUSD, native reflections in $TRFX, or the inaugural Curated Token reward options of Evergrowcoin ($EGC) and Nobility token ($NBL).

Further cementing Triflex Token's commitment to innovation and being a positive, disruptive force in DeFi, the Core Team Development Partners at Solidity.io have built an upgradeable smart contract that will allow for future innovations and adaptations to the ever-changing, fast-paced world that is cryptocurrency. This competitive advantage will permit Triflex to remain both mobile and agile. While it is unorthodox, the fact that the smart contract is upgradeable allows there to be a legion of innovations that Solidity.io and Triflex can usher into the lifecycle of the project. Therefore, what has been built is much more than a smart contract but rather a protocol.

Albeit an unconventional approach in utilizing an upgradeable smart contract, the Triflex Team comprised of five (5) fully doxxed U.S. citizens, has garnered confidence and support of their fast-growing community. Triflex has already formed an LLC in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico; as well they have become a corporate sponsor and member of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Associations (PRBTA). These factors, coupled with the business relationships already established with industry leading coders and developers, poises Triflex Token to realize their place in the DeFi market as a complimentary yet dominate force.

Beyond this, Triflex Token LLC is launching with a fully operational utility/use case with their promotional reward slot, another first. A multitude of additional utilities are already in the works, pre-launch, which will drive both daily volume and the buy back and burn of $TRFX.

Triflex Token LLC is a Web 3 Software Development and Management Company based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which exports its services in the cryptocurrency space.

