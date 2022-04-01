China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022: Global Gift Card Players are Launching their Services in China to Expand Consumer Base

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's gift card industry is expected to grow by 10.6% on annual basis to reach US$153659.7 million in 2022. Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in China remains strong. The gift card industry in China is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$138939.7 million in 2021 to reach US$220515.0 million by 2026.



The surge in online shopping expanded the digital gift cards market in China

The Chinese e-commerce market recorded significant growth in the last four to six quarters. The market growth was further accelerated by the global pandemic. It is noteworthy to mention that in the recently concluded November 2021 Singles Day sales, Alibaba and JD.com sold products worth US$139 billion across their platform. This shows the growing popularity of online shopping among consumers.



The increasing number of online shoppers and the growing trend of e-commerce shopping have supported to drive the growth of digital gift cards in China and are projected to remain the key growth driver over the next four to eight quarters.



Global gift card players are launching their services in China to expand consumer base

As the demand for gift cards continues to grow in China, global gift cards players are also considering to launch their services in the country and gaining market share for themselves in the largest internet economy.

In October 2021, Prezzee, an Australia-based gift card firm, announced its expansion plan outside of Australia, the United States, and Europe, where it currently operates. The company is also planning a public issue in Australia and considering broadening its growth plan. According to the company, it intends to launch the company's services in China and other Asian countries. In Australia, the firm is projected to process more than AUD$1 billion in corporate and retail cards in its 2022 fiscal year.

The publisher expects the entry of global players such as Prezzee to further intensify competition and growth of the gift card market in China over the next four to eight quarters.



Gift card providers are expanding their physical presence in China

While shopping for gift cards online is the most preferred way by consumers in China, gift card providers are also expanding their physical presence to further increase gift card penetration in the country.

Kargo Card, one of the leading prepaid gift card distribution and processing platforms in China, has also expanded its physical presence in the country. Notably, the firm has more than 10,000 sales outlets across China, supporting its physical gift cards sales.

Retailers with a strong e-commerce presence and innovative gift card programs in the country are expected to gain more market share because of the growing preference among consumers. Consequently, the publisher believes a mix of both online and offline distribution strategies will remain a crucial growth factor for gift card providers in the country over the next four to eight quarters.



Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

JD.com Inc

Auchan Group SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Bailian Group Co Ltd

Yonghui Superstores Group

Apple Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in China

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in China

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in China

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in China

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in China

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

2. Milestone Celebration 3. Self-Use 4. Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in China

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in China

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

2. Sales Incentive 3. Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in China

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in China

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in China

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ybfla