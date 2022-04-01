Turnover of Apranga Group in March 2022

English Lithuanian

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 18.9 million in March 2022 and has increased by 78.2% comparing to March 2021.



In January through March 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 52.6 million and increased by 105.9% year-to-year.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed (stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters had been open from 15 February 2021, stores with a separate entrance from the outside and a sales area exceeding 300 square meters were open from 15 March 2021). In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020, and in Estonia - from 11 March 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-March 2021.

In January-March 2022, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 105.4% year-to-year, in Latvia surged by 232.1% and in Estonia grew by 25.6%.

During 1st quarter 2022, Apranga Group opened 2 new stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (102 in Lithuania, 46 in Latvia and 23 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.9 thousand sq. m., or by 2.7% less than a year ago.

