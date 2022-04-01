Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 9/2022







Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Name Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS Senior management employee’s position CEO & President Relationship with member of senior management employee Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 31 March 2022 Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of securities traded 40,000 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 371,000









CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

