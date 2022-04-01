Europe Online Food Delivery Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Deliveroo, Just Eat, Delivery Hero, Uber Eats, Dominos, Doordash

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Food Delivery Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Online Food Delivery Market is project to reach US$ 66.2 Billion by 2027

With the fast-paced lives in Europe, online food delivery has a priority audience of the millennials for food delivery services. They tend to spend a more significant share of their budgets on prepared food than the other generations.

Inevitably with the more considerable spending power and changing lifestyles, consumers' appeal towards online food ordering is growing vastly. Most work is organized online in this digital age, and consumers are too busy to go to restaurants and wait in long lines. Rather, convenience is having the restaurant come to them from their perspective.



Online Food Delivery Market of Europe to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2027

On the other hand, online food ordering has increased in Europe. One of the major factors propelling the online food delivery market growth is the rising penetration of internet connections and smart phones, which provide the option to get the food delivered conveniently and quickly.

The food delivery market has seen substantial growth over the past few years in Europe. Led by platform-to-consumer services, such as Glovo, Uber Eat, delivery Club, Just Eat, and Deliveroo food delivery has developed from takeaways to anything and everything, adding billions of dollars in potential revenue capture.



How COVID-19 Benefited the European Online Food Delivery Industry

COVID-19 has driven the European online food delivery industry, as millions of people ordered food online in lockdown. The source of appealing, user-friendly apps and tech-enabled driver networks, connected with changing consumer expectations, has unlocked ready-to-eat food delivery as an essential category. Physical-distancing and lockdowns requirements early on in the pandemic gave the category a tremendous boost, with delivery becoming a lifeline for the European hurting restaurant industry.



Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size was USD 36 Billion in 2021

On the basis of platform type, the online food delivery market has been segmented into applications and websites. Food Delivery Mobile Application is a novel platform for restaurants, franchises, and other food-selling proprietors to conveniently provide consumers with a wide range of options through a single online mobile portal. The business of delivering restaurant meals at the consumers' place has improved from a telephone-based ordering system to takeout counters, and now websites and mobile applications.



Furthermore, the mobile application also accepts various payment methods, including debit cards, net banking, credit cards, digital wallets, and (COD) cash on delivery. Long lines, labor costs, errors, and waiting times are all reduced when these methods are used. European customers will be more likely to prefer the online payments method as their knowledge of digital money grows.



Based on segment, online food delivery service includes restaurant-to-consumer delivery and platform-to-consumer delivery. Restaurant-to-consumer delivery includes orders directly by the concerned restaurant, whereas the platform-to-consumer segment involves online delivery services that deliver orders from partner restaurants.



Europe Online Food Delivery Market by Region

Compared to Spain, France, Italy, and the UK have a far larger takeaway industry. UK-based platforms Deliveroo and Just Eat are two significant players in the online food delivery industry. Both act as an intermediate between customers and restaurants, delivering an online platform for ordering meals provided to the home. For instance, Just Eat processes over 100 million orders yearly in the UK, representing the company's largest market.



In Russia, online food delivery increases by choice and availability, allowing customers to order from various food delivery platforms and restaurants with a single click on their mobile phones. The evolution of the online food delivery business that enables customers to order food from restaurants plays a fundamental role in Russia. Mail.ru Group's Delivery Club was Russia's most popular food delivery mobile application.



Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the European online food delivery market include Deliveroo, Just Eat, Delivery Hero, Uber Eats, Dominos, Doordash. All the players are launching innovative discounts on their portals to attract more and more customers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. Europe Online Food Delivery Market



6. Market Share - Europe Online Food Delivery Analysis

6.1 By Segment

6.2 By Platform Type

6.3 By Payment Method

6.4 By Region



7. Segment - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

7.1 Restaurants to Customer Delivery

7.1.1 User by Segment

7.1.2 Average Revenue per User by Segment

7.1.3 Penetration Rate

7.2 Platform to Customer Delivery

7.2.1 User by Segment

7.2.2 Average Revenue per User by Segment

7.2.3 Penetration Rate



8. Platform Type - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

8.1 Website

8.2 Application



9. Payment Method - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

9.1 Cash on delivery

9.2 Online



10. Region - Europe Online Food Delivery Market

10.1 Germany

10.2 United Kingdom

10.3 France

10.4 Italy

10.5 Russia



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Threat of New Entry

11.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyer

11.3 Threat of Substitution

11.4 The Bargaining Power of Supplier

11.5 Competitive Rivalry



12. Key Players Analysis

12.1 Business overview

12.2 Recent Development

12.3 Sales Analysis

Deliveroo

Just Eat

Delivery Hero

Uber Eats

Dominos

Doordash

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgctky

Attachment