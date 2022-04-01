Verano Opening Marco Island’s First Cannabis Dispensary, MÜV Marco Island

MÜV Marco Island is positioned off Collier Boulevard, one of two main access points to the island, on Bald Eagle Drive, a thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 14,200 vehicles 1

The dispensary is positioned in the heart of Marco Island’s shopping and dining district, within walking distance of the island’s bustling Town Center

CHICAGO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Marco Island’s first cannabis dispensary, MÜV Marco Island, the Company’s 44th location statewide. MÜV Marco Island, located at 695 Bald Eagle Drive, will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, April 1st at 9 a.m. local time.

As the first medical cannabis dispensary in the island community of more than 15,700 residents2, MÜV Marco Island is situated in a popular tourist area. Marco Island, Naples and the Everglades welcomed 175,000 visitors in February 2022 - including 24,000 Floridians - an increase of 10,000 tourists versus February 20213.

“We’re thrilled to open Marco Island’s first cannabis dispensary, where our compassionate team will have the honor of serving a dynamic patient community comprised of area residents and visitors alike,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “MÜV Marco Island’s convenient location will complement our nearby MÜV Bonita Springs dispensary, enabling us to adequately serve the growing number of Marco Island and Naples area patients and visitors for years to come.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new Marco Island medical cannabis dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Steve Mazeika

Director, Communications

Steve.Mazeika@verano.com

312-348-4430

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

Julianna.Paterra@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", “future”, "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s operations. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's publicly available filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###

1 Source: FL Dept. of Transportation

2 Source: US Census

3 Source: Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau