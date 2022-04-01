Fobi CheckPoint Venue Management Solution Chosen for Prestigious Awards Show

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing automated and contactless venue management solutions, today announced that Fobi’s CheckPoint solution was chosen as the venue management solution for a recent prestigious awards show. Fobi will earn revenue for this deal from a fixed project fee.



Fobi’s CheckPoint venue management solution is the way of the future as it digitally transforms the current outdated conference and event management processes. CheckPoint uses Wallet Passes on mobile phones as digital tickets and automates the entire registration and check-in process, seamlessly integrating with existing hardware or software systems.

For the awards show, Fobi’s CheckPoint system was used to create, distribute, and manage digital Wallet Pass tickets to attendees. Guests were able to tap their phones on the check in kiosks that Fobi provided utilizing NFC functionality for contactless, automated, and verified check ins. CheckPoint seamlessly integrated with the awards show’s existing venue systems and back-end CRM enabling it to view the ticket info and status for each guest from within its own CRM system. The awards show was also able to change seating assignments at any time up to and during the event.

“The selection of CheckPoint as the venue management solution for a prestigious awards show such as this validates CheckPoint as one of the top venue management solutions in the market today. CheckPoint digitally transforms the outdated conference and venue management space. It is the future of verifiable access and entry as it enables operators to provide a seamless and automated user experience and provides venue operators with the highest level of security for entry to award shows, conferences, government facilities, stadiums, corporate towers or health care facilities. We have seen solid interest in the market for the CheckPoint solution and we look forward to additional announcements moving forward,” said Rob Anson, Fobi CEO.

For more information on CheckPoint, check out our website at www.fobi.ai/checkpoint.

This press release is available on the Fobi website , and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.