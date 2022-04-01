ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 AGM MATERIALS

Almere, the Netherlands

April 1, 2022

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for May 16, 2022 (AGM), is now available on the Company's website. This information includes the convocation, the agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website. ASM also announces that Mr. Martin van Pernis will be succeeded by Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr as chairperson of the Supervisory Board following the AGM.

The AGM will commence at 2:00 p.m. CET.

The AGM will be a hybrid meeting that can be attended in person or virtually by shareholders. As in previous years, our shareholders are also offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by proxy and to follow the meeting through our live webcast.

In the event COVID-19 would require for health reasons that the meeting is to be held solely virtually and this would be accommodated by the Dutch legislation, then instructions will be made available on the website: www.asm.com.

The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst others, the proposals to appoint Mr. Hichem M’Saad as additional member of the Management Board, change the remuneration policy for the Management Board and Supervisory Board, re-appoint Mr. Marc de Jong as member of the Supervisory Board for another term of four years, approve the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €2.50 per common share, and approval of the annual accounts of 2021.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 18, 2022. The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,297,394 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 717,340 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 48,580,054.

At the end of the AGM, Mr. van Pernis will retire from the Supervisory Board after 12 years, and the last year as chairperson. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr to become the chairperson of the Supervisory Board following the AGM.

Mr. van Pernis commented: “It was a real pleasure being part of the Supervisory Board over the last 12 years of which the last year as chairperson. The growth of the company during this time has been tremendous. I enjoyed being part of this and experiencing the progress on the technological front, and the enthusiasm and entrepreneurship of the Management Board and all employees. I wish the Management Board, Supervisory Board and all other colleagues all the best in the future. Last but not least I wish Pauline all the best as my successor as chairperson.”

Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr commented: “First of all I would like to thank Martin for all of his contributions over the past 12 years. He has made many contributions with his extensive knowledge and experience. Furthermore, I am really looking forward to succeeding him as chairperson of the Supervisory Board and to continue with the entire Supervisory Board to contribute to the execution of the Growth through Innovation strategy. I wish Martin a well-deserved retirement.”

About ASM International



ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com .

