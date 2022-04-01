Capital Gains Report Issues Psychedelic Market News Roundup

NAPLES, Fla., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Gains Report, a website highlighting emerging equities, announces companies releasing news in the Psychedelic market. Research and Markets estimated the psychedelic drugs market will reach $10.75 billion by 2027. Companies releasing news in this market include Real Brands, Inc., MindMed, Inc., Cybin, Inc., and Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Real Brands announced it is applying for DEA psychedelics licensure and plans to become a premier provider of medical psychedelics. RLBD has entered a partnership with consulting firm Marcu & Arora to apply for licensure for psychedelics, including defining the protocols for application and the focus of the formulation research and development. Additionally, Real Brands will apply to the DEA for authorization to process and handle psychedelic substances, and it has applied to the state of Rhode Island to be able to prescribe, dispense, store and ship controlled substances. Read a report on RLBD here.



Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. reported its financial results for FY 2021. MM-120 (LSD D-tartrate): a proprietary, pharmaceutically optimized form of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) being developed for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). MM-120 is also being studied under various dosing regimens for the treatment of adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and for the treatment of chronic pain.

Cybin Inc. reported the completion of in vivo preclinical studies evaluating its deuterated psilocybin analog CYB003 for the potential treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Data from in vivo preclinical studies demonstrate that CYB003 is well-tolerated following several doses in multiple species and support the advancement toward an investigational new drug (“IND”) filing with the U.S. FDA for a Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial in patients with MDD. The preclinical in vivo studies followed FDA protocol and were completed under Good Laboratory Practice (“GLP”) guidelines.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. announced it has received conditional approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) for its multi-site Phase 2b smoking cessation trial. Johns Hopkins University will serve as the lead investigational site. Mydecine plans to submit the IND application in Q2 2022 and is hopeful it will go into effect 30 days after submission.

