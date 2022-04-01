Worldwide Deodorant and Antiperspirant Industry to 2028 - Featuring Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Beiersdorf Among Others

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the deodorant and antiperspirant market, and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

Deodorant and antiperspirant are commonly confused with each other. However, they are actually two separate products.

The purpose of a deodorant is to cover up bad smells from the body's sweat or perspiration and prevent body odor from being detected by others. The second class of deodorant, also known as antiperspirants, prevents sweating by blocking sweat pores themselves, usually by physically blocking sweat glands.



Market Dynamics:

Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and increasing disposable income of the consumer is driving growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the increasing launch of the innovative product by key players to cater to growing demand is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, Unilever Launches Deodorant Wipes. Its new deodorant wipes offer people a smart way to stay feeling fresh as they go from one activity to the next.



However, environmental concerns and slowdown of the economy due to pandemic is expected to restrict growth of the market.



Key features of the study:

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, Product Type

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Deodorant

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Million Units)

Sub-segments:

Aerosol

Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants

Roll on

Cream & Wipe Deodorant

Antiperspirant

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Million Units)

Sub-segments:

Aerosol

Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants

Roll on

6. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market , By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units)

7. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Unilever Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter & Gamble Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Beiersdorf AG

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Avon Products Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

CavinKare Pvt Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

