Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 April 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 1 April 2022 by Christabel Aldous, a person closely associated with Hugh Aldous, non-executive director and PDMR of the Company.

Christabel Aldous purchased 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of 66.9p per share.