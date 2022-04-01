Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Director/PDMR Shareholding
1 April 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 1 April 2022 by Christabel Aldous, a person closely associated with Hugh Aldous, non-executive director and PDMR of the Company.

Christabel Aldous purchased 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of 66.9p per share.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name Christabel Aldous
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status  A person closely associated with Hugh Aldous, director/PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH 
 Identification codeISIN:  GB00BF0SCX52 
b) Nature of the transaction  MARKET PURCHASE OF 20,000 ORDINARY SHARES.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)
£0.669		Volume(s)
20,000
d)Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price  
20,000 Ordinary shares
£0.669
e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2022
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)